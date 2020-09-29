Left Menu
Development News Edition

GJEPC virtual biz meet connects UK retailers with Indian jewellery manufacturers

Shah was speaking about the current trade between India and the UK at the inauguration of the virtual meet on Monday. He added that the Indian gem and jewellery sector has been catering to different markets in the world, accounting for USD 36 billion annual gem and jewellery exports and employing 4.3 million people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:42 IST
GJEPC virtual biz meet connects UK retailers with Indian jewellery manufacturers

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has organised a virtual business meet to connect jewellery manufacturers of India with leading retailers and wholesalers of the UK, to further strengthen ties between the countries. "The gem and jewellery trade between India and the UK has doubled from USD 555 million in 2015 to USD 1.3 billion in 2018. The UK ranked 9th among India's key export partners in gems and jewellery and there is a potential to increase the country's export share in the UK," GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that digital platform has been proactively leveraged to put together virtual business programmes in order to connect with buyers from the globe and further exports. Shah was speaking about the current trade between India and the UK at the inauguration of the virtual meet on Monday.

He added that the Indian gem and jewellery sector has been catering to different markets in the world, accounting for USD 36 billion annual gem and jewellery exports and employing 4.3 million people. "There are 10 special economic zones with superior infrastructure, advanced tech, and highly skilled workers. We are sure that we will not only sustain but also grow this position in years to come," Shah added.

Manish Singh, minister (economics) at the Indian High Commission to the UK, said it is essential to promote bilateral trade between India and the UK, especially in the gems and jewellery sector. "There are some challenges in the customs duty and accounting aspects, but there are robust government-to-government mechanisms already in place to deal with such issues at the highest level," he added.

Among the key Indian exports to the UK are gold jewellery, cut and polished diamonds and silver jewellery, while the main imports from the UK are platinum bars, rough diamonds and lab-grown diamonds. At the virtual meet, industry experts also discussed how the UK can tap India's resources in handcrafted and technology-driven manufacturing processes.

Further, GJEPC suggested that Indian manufacturers could work together with the UK retailers and develop brands under the umbrella of individual retailers that will be beneficial to both the parties..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Three persons found betting on IPL matches arrested

Three persons found betting here on the ongoing IPL matches in the United Arab Emirates were arrested and over Rs 8 lakh and 15 kg of silver bricks were seized from their possession, police said Tuesday.&#160; The trio was arrested during...

Naidu asks pvt sector to pitch in to develop modern healthcare facilities in rural India

New Delhi, Sep 29 PTI&#160;Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday called for making good quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all and urged the private sector to pitch in to develop modern facilities in rural India. He said ...

NHAI agrees with industry suggestions to improve national highways

The NHAI on Tuesday said it has agreed with most of the suggestions made by industry body Consulting Engineers Association of India CEAI to improve national highways. The CEAI had submitted suggestions pertaining to areas that include Omnib...

COVID-19 pandemic leads to worries about job loss, anxiety on lack of social interactions: Surveys

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in worries about job or income loss, and anxiety because of lack of social interactions, two separate surveys, commissioned by insurers, said on Tuesday. A 2,500-respondents survey by SBI Life said job or ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020