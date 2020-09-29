Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI appoints director on board of Dhanlaxmi Bank

Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Tuesday said the RBI has appointed its General Manager D K Kashyap on the board of the bank for two years. Another private lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), which was put under the PCA framework in September 2019, has also come under the RBI's watch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:49 IST
RBI appoints director on board of Dhanlaxmi Bank
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Tuesday said the RBI has appointed its General Manager D K Kashyap on the board of the bank for two years. However, the bank did not disclose the reason for appointment of the RBI's nominee of its board.

In a regulatory filing, Dhanlaxmi Bank said the banking sector regulator through a letter dated September 28, 2020, has appointed D K Kashyap, General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Bengaluru Regional Office as Additional Director on the board of the bank. The appointment is for a period of two years with effect from September 28, 2020, to September 27, 2022, or till further orders, whichever is earlier, it said. The RBI usually does not appoint its nominee on the boards of private banks unless there are exceptional circumstances to avoid any conflict of interest. Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank was put under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) Framework by the RBI in November 2015 due to deteriorating financial health and only last year it came out of these restrictions. Since then it has posted profit.

Bank unions AIBOC and AIBEA have flagged concerns over few developments at Dhanlaxmi Bank and sought immediate corrective measures by the RBI. In a letter written to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) requested the central bank to take appropriate steps in this regard, so that this 92-years-old institution is allowed to grow in its own space catering to its own niche segments.

In a separate letter, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) had urged the RBI governor to intervene into the affairs of Dhanlaxmi Bank which it alleged is heading into wrong direction. Another private lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), which was put under the PCA framework in September 2019, has also come under the RBI's watch. The RBI on Sunday approved appointment of a three-member Committee of Directors (CoD) to run the daily affairs of Lakshmi Vilas Bank after bank shareholders ousted seven directors of the debt-ridden lender. This CoD will exercise the discretionary powers of MD & CEO in the ad-interim..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Three persons found betting on IPL matches arrested

Three persons found betting here on the ongoing IPL matches in the United Arab Emirates were arrested and over Rs 8 lakh and 15 kg of silver bricks were seized from their possession, police said Tuesday.&#160; The trio was arrested during...

Naidu asks pvt sector to pitch in to develop modern healthcare facilities in rural India

New Delhi, Sep 29 PTI&#160;Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday called for making good quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all and urged the private sector to pitch in to develop modern facilities in rural India. He said ...

NHAI agrees with industry suggestions to improve national highways

The NHAI on Tuesday said it has agreed with most of the suggestions made by industry body Consulting Engineers Association of India CEAI to improve national highways. The CEAI had submitted suggestions pertaining to areas that include Omnib...

COVID-19 pandemic leads to worries about job loss, anxiety on lack of social interactions: Surveys

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in worries about job or income loss, and anxiety because of lack of social interactions, two separate surveys, commissioned by insurers, said on Tuesday. A 2,500-respondents survey by SBI Life said job or ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020