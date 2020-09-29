Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sellers keen to invest in hiring, infra for festive season: Amazon India

"As we navigate the new normal, e-commerce is rightly placed to service customers in the safety of their homes, create new opportunities for businesses to reach a wider set of customers across India, and generate greater value for their products," Amazon India VP Manish Tiwary said. In a separate statement, Amazon India announced the launch of a specialised warehouse (fulfilment centre or FC) in Tamil Nadu, along with the expansion of an existing FC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:19 IST
Sellers keen to invest in hiring, infra for festive season: Amazon India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A large section of sellers are keen on investing in hiring staff and ramping up infrastructure ahead of festive season, Amazon India said on Tuesday. Amazon India had commissioned Nielsen to conduct a study to gauge expectations of SMBs (small and medium businesses) sellers on Amazon from the upcoming festive season.

The study, conducted earlier this month, included responses from over 2,000 Amazon sellers from 17 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore and Rajkot. About 89 per cent respondents said they expected to reach out to new customers, while 85 per cent said they expected an increase in sales during the festive season.

About 74 per cent said they expected recovery of business post the lockdown. "(About) 29 per cent of the sellers surveyed are planning to make additional investments to have a successful festive season," the survey said. Of these, 59 per cent said they are planning to invest in boosting inventory and warehousing, and 77 per cent said they plan to invest in marketing related activities.

From the sellers who will be selling during the festive season again this year, 75 per cent expect an increase in sales, the survey said. "As we navigate the new normal, e-commerce is rightly placed to service customers in the safety of their homes, create new opportunities for businesses to reach a wider set of customers across India, and generate greater value for their products," Amazon India VP Manish Tiwary said.

In a separate statement, Amazon India announced the launch of a specialised warehouse (fulfilment centre or FC) in Tamil Nadu, along with the expansion of an existing FC. The new specialised FC will offer close to 7 lakh cubic feet of storage space, housing lakhs of products in the large appliance and furniture category. With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of close to 3 million cubic feet across five fulfilment centres to its more than 43,000 sellers in Tamil Nadu, the statement said. Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders. "Tamil Nadu is an important market for us...This expansion will work as an enabler for SMBs in Tamil Nadu helping them with faster delivery of their products to a wider customer base," Abhinav Singh, Director – Amazon Transportation Services at Amazon India, said.

The expansion in Tamil Nadu is a part of Amazon India's recently announced plans to add 10 new fulfilment centres and expand seven existing sites across India..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark

With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 count sta...

Cancelling Germany flights till Oct 20 due to India's rejection of flight schedule: Lufthansa

Lufthansa said Tuesday that it will have to cancel all planned flights between India and Germany from September 30 to October 20 because of an unexpected rejection of its flight schedule by the Indian authorities. The German carrier said it...

India, Bangladesh review expanding connectivity in road, rail, inland waterways

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday reviewed the expanding connectivity in the road, rail, inland waterways and ports and agreed to expedite progress in ongoing projects besides. They expressed their commitment to take forward cooperation in th...

Israel thanks PM Modi for his tribute to former president Shimon Peres

Israel on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his moving tribute to former president and key architect of India-Israel friendship Shimon Peres on his death anniversary. Peres, a Nobel laureate, died on September 28, 2016.Thank ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020