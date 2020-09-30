Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $100m loan to clean up water resources of Sayu River in Yunnan

The Sayu River Basin is an important area for ecological protection in the upper Yangtze River Basin.

ADB | Updated: 30-09-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 09:07 IST
ADB approves $100m loan to clean up water resources of Sayu River in Yunnan
“Rural domestic wastewater, solid waste, and human and animal waste pollute the water in the Sayu River Basin because of inadequate waste management,” said ADB Principal Water Resources Specialist Yoshiaki Kobayashi. Image Credit: pxfuel

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $100 million loan to clean up water resources and the environment of the Sayu River Basin in Yunnan Province, the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The Sayu River Basin is an important area for ecological protection in the upper Yangtze River Basin. It is the only centralized drinking water source in Zhaotong City in Yunnan.

"Rural domestic wastewater, solid waste, and human and animal waste pollute the water in the Sayu River Basin because of inadequate waste management," said ADB Principal Water Resources Specialist Yoshiaki Kobayashi. "As Zhaotong is considered a poor city, it urgently needs a sustainable financing mechanism for investments to address water pollution sustainably."

The project will strengthen wastewater management and pollution control in the river basin and improve water resources management in the Sayu River. It will also establish an eco-compensation mechanism for the Sayu River Basin and strengthen education, capacity, and public awareness for water pollution management.

ADB will finance integrated water pollution management, including innovations such as distributed wastewater management systems with information technology for low-cost operation and management; garbage facilities with a shorter processing cycle, smaller floor space, and maximum volume reduction. It will also pilot eco-villages with community participation; new types of artificial wetlands; quantifiable soil and water conservation model; low-emission agriculture; river protection with innovative information technology and institutional development; horizontal eco-compensation mechanisms; and an eco-compensation fund.

Experience and knowledge gained from the project will be replicated in other small tributaries in the upper and middle reaches of the Yangtze River, which account for 80% of wastewater, and in other key river basins in Asia and the Pacific. The Yangtze River Economic Belt has been earmarked as one of three key growth engines to ensure the PRC's future economic development.

Total project cost is $234.61 million, of which $134.61 million is provided by the PRC government. The project is expected to be completed by June 2026.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO fully subscribed on first day

The initial public offer of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO received bids for 51,35,500 shares against 51,00,000 shares on off...

Rajasthan HC dismisses state govt's plea to extend time limit for holding polls for 6 civic bodies

The Rajasthan High Court has dismissed the state governments application to extend the time limit for holding elections for six newly created municipal corporations in the stateA division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice ...

Babri verdict: BJP leaders Advani, Joshi, Bharti unlikely to be present in court

BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, and Kalyan Singh, all accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, are unlikely to be present in the trial court on Wednesday at the time of delivery of the verdict in the matter. Their advocate...

As virus curbs Nepal's festivals, devotees fear gods' anger

The revered living goddess is not leaving her temple this year. The old palace courtyard packed with hundreds of thousands of people each year during the Indrajatra festival is deserted, the temples are locked and all public celebrations ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020