Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ameyo integrates with Google's Business Messages to enable brands to convert prospects really fast from search and maps

Ameyo, an omnichannel customer engagement platform, today announced it has integrated with Google's Business Messages to enable brands to get started with this new conversational marketing channel.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 12:20 IST
Ameyo integrates with Google's Business Messages to enable brands to convert prospects really fast from search and maps
Ameyo. Image Credit: ANI

Ameyo, an omnichannel customer engagement platform, today announced it has integrated with Google's Business Messages to enable brands to get started with this new conversational marketing channel. It helps them convert prospects faster by responding to their queries in real-time within Google Search and Maps across Android devices.

Due to the pandemic, inbound call volume has increased and there is tremendous cost pressure on the contact center to reduce the cost of operations. Google's Business Messages helps deflect calls to chat, which can be responded by a bot and switch seamlessly between a human agent based on the query's complexity.

Several industries, like retail, hospitality, BFSI, healthcare, consumer brands, and others, can use Google's Business Message to optimize their acquisition program. They can convert customers faster while reducing inbound call volume by responding to their queries in real-time like store timings, availability of products, order status, payment assistance, offers and discounts, and many others within Google Search & Maps. Google's Business Messages supports rich features like carousels, suggested replies, and photos. "We're excited to have Ameyo integrate with Google's Business Messages to help brands take advantage of this new conversational marketing channel at a time when the inbound call volumes are at an all-time high due to the pandemic," said Ashish Mithal, Communication Product Partnerships, India at Google.

"Google's Business Messages can significantly shorten the conversion cycle from Search and Maps especially for brands that get discovered through these channels. We are happy to bring this powerful new channel to Ameyo's boutique of omnichannel customer engagement," said Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder, and Global Sales and Marketing Head at Ameyo. "By launching the cloud offering of Google's Business Messages, brands can implement fast and get started with responding to customer's queries within Google Search & Maps in less than five mins," added Sachin.

Ameyo has over 17 years of expertise in the customer engagement space and has been providing solutions to over 21 verticals across 60 plus countries. Ameyo's omnichannel customer engagement platform provides a single intuitive platform to connect with customers across multiple channels of voice, email, chat, and social media such as Instagram, Google Play, Twitter, Facebook & WhatsApp. To get started with Ameyo's Cloud for Google's Business Messages, visit www.ameyo.com/solutions/google-business-messages.

Ameyo is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses go remote with its virtual contact center solutions and streamline their customer service, customer support, and collection processes. Ameyo's robust platform is available for on-cloud and on-premise implementation with private, public, and hybrid instances. It has pre-built integrations with all significant industry-grade CRMs. Ameyo provides strong omnichannel capabilities of voice, IVR, ACD, dialers, email, chat, and social media such as Instagram, Google Play, Twitter, Facebook & WhatsApp.

To know more, please visit www.ameyo.com. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Truth prevailed: Ex-Sena MP accused in Babri mosque demolition

Former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan, who was an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, on Wednesday welcomed a CBI special courts verdict acquitting all the 32 accused in the case. Truth has prevailed, the 80-year-old former mayor of T...

NBA: Muggsy Bogues gives Heat a fighting chance but puts his money on LA Lakers

Former NBA player Muggsy Bogues has given his verdict for the 2020 NBA Finals, and it is not a surprise, the Baltimore native is backing LA Lakers. They are a Championship pedigree organization and they have LeBron with AD Anthony Davis on ...

COVID-19: Delhi govt extends water bill waiver scheme till December-end

The Delhi government on Wednesday extended its scheme, offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, till December 31. Under the scheme, launched in August last year, al...

Angola records 108 new infections, 20 recoveries, and 3 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Angolan health authorities have announced on September 28 the registration, in the last 24 hours, of 108 new infections, 20 patients recovered, and three deaths, according to a news report by Angola Press.According to the Secretary of Stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020