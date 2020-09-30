Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business returning to pre-COVID levels: HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri

We see this continuing through the festive season as well," said Parag Rao, Country Head - Payment Business, Merchant Acquiring Services and Marketing, HDFC Bank. He said during the month of September, the bank's 80-90 per cent business returned to pre-COVID levels and going forward it is expected to come back fully.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:05 IST
Business returning to pre-COVID levels: HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri

HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri on Wednesday said the lender's business is returning to pre-COVID-19 levels and full normalcy is expected to be restored soon. Launching the second edition of the bank's 'Festive Treats' offers, Puri also urged customers to shake off the gloom and return to the buying mode. "COVID has created hassles in all our lives, we have to stay with it for some time. But we have to change the environment and this state of mind. Our endeavour is how to change this. "As COVID has come, it also has to go one day and in any case, the whole world has to learn to live with this. You choose how to live with it, either complain or adjust by being safe and adapting to the situation," he said.

Puri said business is getting back to normal now and going forward it will be fully back to pre-COVID levels. Through the 'Festive Treats' platform, customers can avail special deals on all banking products -- from loans to credit cards -- as well as more than 1,000 offers from leading merchants across product categories. Besides, it has over 2,000 hyperlocal offers to cater to semi-urban and rural areas. "COVID will continue to stay for a while and we have to learn to live with it. As far as Festive Treats is concerned, we are all pretty much fed up with the doom and gloom. But people have started to spend, going forward we will actually see it going to pre-COVID levels. "We are seeing tremendous demand, we are offering 30-35 per cent discount (on Festive Treats platform), toh bhaiya le lo (so just buy it!)," added Puri. In light of the COVID-19 situation, all deals and offers this year can also be availed digitally, in addition to branches, partner stores and dealerships, HDFC Bank said in a release. On the heels of its 'Summer Treats' festival, the bank expects mobiles, consumer durables, apparel, jewellery and dining-in categories to do well this festive season. "In the past 2-3 months we have seen renewed customer interest and buying patterns. We see this continuing through the festive season as well," said Parag Rao, Country Head - Payment Business, Merchant Acquiring Services and Marketing, HDFC Bank.

He said during the month of September, the bank's 80-90 per cent business returned to pre-COVID levels and going forward it is expected to come back fully. Consumers have held back on purchases during the lockdown and there is a lot of pent up demand that has built up in the system, Rao added.

"These are unprecedented times. What we have witnessed is that even during this period the people of our country have shown courage and resilience... "Post lockdown we are seeing green shoots. We want to create positivity and boost consumption. We want to be there for our customers and ensure that they have everything they need to meet their demands this year," Puri added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UK secures Vietnam backing to join Trans-Pacific trading group, Raab says

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Wednesday he hopes to conclude talks on a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom soon, the government said. Vietnam sees the UK as a major trading partner in Europe, Phuc told British...

U.S. Democrats call for intelligence overhaul to counter China

U.S. House Democrats said on Wednesday U.S. intelligence agencies have failed to adapt to the growing threat posed by China and warned that the United States would not be able to compete with Beijing in the future without significant change...

U.S. airlines asked to delay furloughs if aid deal in sight

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged U.S. airlines to delay tens of thousands of furloughs set to begin Thursday if a bipartisan deal on a broad coronavirus relief package was in sight. U.S. airlines are pleading for a second 25 bil...

France says EU Commission approach may compromise copyright rules

France, among Europes most lavish patrons of culture, cinema and literature, has criticised the European Commission over how it plans to apply landmark copyright rules that pit YouTube and Instagram against the creative industries, saying i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020