Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt keeps interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for Oct-Dec quarter

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively. Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified by the Finance Ministry on a quarterly basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:30 IST
Govt keeps interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for Oct-Dec quarter

The government on Wednesday kept the interest rates on small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, unchanged for the October-December quarter amid moderating bank deposit rates. Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively.

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified by the Finance Ministry on a quarterly basis. There is no change in small savings rate for the third quarter, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said while disclosing second half borrowing target for the current fiscal.

Later, a finance ministry notification said the rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the third quarter of 2020-21 ending on December 31 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (July-September). Accordingly, the interest rate for the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 7.4 per cent. The interest on the senior citizens' scheme is paid quarterly. Interest rate on savings deposits has been retained at 4 per cent annually.

The girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will offer 7.6 per cent rate during the third quarter of the current fiscal. The annual interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) has been retained at 6.9 per cent.

Term deposits of 1-5 years will fetch an interest rate in the range of 5.5-6.7 per cent, to be paid quarterly, while the interest rate on five-year recurring deposit is pegged at 5.8 per cent..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi, Mnuchin hope for COVID-19 relief deal as Democrats mull new bill

U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both expressed hope for a breakthrough on COVID-19 relief ahead of renewed talks on Wednesday, as the House stood poised to vote on a new 2.2 trillion D...

UP CM has assured us justice, says father of Hathras gangrape victim

The father of Hathras gangrape victim on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the family that they will get justice. I spoke to CM Yogi today and he has assured us that we will get justice. It is true...

UK's COVID outbreak may be more localised this time - PM Johnson

The latest COVID outbreaks in Britain may be more localised than the first wave during the spring, with very clear local peaks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.We are seeing some very clear local peaks, he said during a news ...

Trump-Biden TV debate audience slumps below 2016 record, early data show

The first U.S. presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden likely attracted a much smaller audience than the record set four years ago, according to preliminary ratings data released on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020