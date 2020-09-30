Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher, dollar gains on last day of choppy quarter

Global equity markets rose and safe-haven assets including the dollar inched higher Wednesday as investors weighed a rising number of COVID-19 cases and a chaotic U.S. presidential debate against better-than-expected U.S. private jobs data on the last day of a turbulent quarter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:48 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher, dollar gains on last day of choppy quarter
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Global equity markets rose and safe-haven assets including the dollar inched higher Wednesday as investors weighed a rising number of COVID-19 cases and a chaotic U.S. presidential debate against better-than-expected U.S. private jobs data on the last day of a turbulent quarter. Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and the economy in a bad-tempered first debate Tuesday night marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions of Biden.

"The only point worth mentioning is that the debate may have increased expectations for a contested election result," said UBS chief economist Paul Donovan. "Given the importance of international investors to U.S. markets, this may add volatility around the election." MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.65% following modest gains in Europe and mixed trading in Asia.

In afternoon trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 457.11 points, or 1.67%, to 27,909.77, the S&P 500 gained 41.75 points, or 1.25%, to 3,377.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 125.53 points, or 1.13%, to 11,210.78. Better-than-expected gains in ADP's survey of private payrolls helped push U.S. equities higher.

"The election is not the primary driver of markets right now - the level of economic reopening is," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at the Bahnsen Group. Globally, markets - most of which are headed for their first monthly retreats since March's coronavirus-triggered meltdown - either deepened losses or pulled back from highs scaled after data showed China's economic recovery remains on track.

MSCI's broadest index of world shares, which tracks nearly 50 countries, is on path for a 4% September loss. Overall, it is on track to close out the quarter with a 7% gain. Oil is down just over 10% this month, while gold's 4.1% drop will make it its worst month since late 2016.

The U.S. dollar crept higher and is set for its best monthly gain since July 2019, while Japan's yen rose 0.2% to 105.50 per dollar, its strongest daily rise in nearly two weeks. As the Nov. 3 U.S. election draws closer, investors are increasingly expecting a bumpy final lap and are bracing for the possibility that the result will be unclear on Election Day.

Options trade points to a volatile November. Two-month dollar/yen volatility, a gauge of expected moves in the yen, is elevated, and its premium over one-month volatility is near record levels. In the closing stages of Tuesday night's debate, Biden said he would accept defeat if he lost at the ballot box and would not claim victory prematurely.

Trump, who has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election, repeated unfounded allegations that mail-in voting would lead to fraud. "I don't think we were expecting anything else from Trump," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone. "He continues to put that contested (result) risk premium back into the market."

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 13/32 in price to yield 0.6873%, from 0.645% late on Tuesday. Oil prices were mixed as a rising number of coronavirus cases weighed on demand.

U.S. crude recently rose 1.3% to $39.80 per barrel and Brent was at $40.86, down 0.41% on the day.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Funds flow to Biden and Democrats after debate, boosting cash advantage

Money cascaded into presidential nominee Joe Bidens campaign and his Democratic Party on the heels of his rancorous debate with President Donald Trump, potentially widening Bidens financial edge as the White House race enters its final mont...

Bayer plans more cost cuts, impairment charges

German drugs company Bayer AG announced plans on Wednesday for more than 1.5 billion euros 1.76 billionof cost cuts as of 2024 and said it would take impairment charges on its agricultural business as it battles with low commodity prices. B...

U.S. puts China at top of forced labor list

By Christine Murray Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The United States on Wednesday identified China as the global hotspot for goods made with forced labor, highlighting growing concern over treatment of Uighur Muslims in the countrys X...

Namibia fishing auction for COVID-19 cash flops

A fisheries auction in Namibia meant to pay for COVID-19 care has flopped, after bidders stumped up barely 1.3 of the 38 million offers accepted, the finance minister said on Wednesday.The government blamed speculators for the failure. In A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020