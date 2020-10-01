Left Menu
Singapore to allow travelers from more countries

But Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post Wednesday that “with each step of safe opening of our borders, we start to rebuild the bridges and resuscitate Changi Airport.” Singapore has managed to control the pandemic after an earlier upsurge due to infections among foreign workers living in packed dormitories.

Singapore to allow travelers from more countries

Singapore will allow entry to travellers from Vietnam and Australia, excluding its coronavirus hot spot Victoria state, beginning next week. The tiny city-state last month welcomed visitors from Brunei and New Zealand, and is cautiously reopening its borders after a virus closure to help revive its airport, a key regional aviation hub.

The aviation authority has said there is a low risk of virus importation from the two countries. Travellers must undergo a virus swab test upon arrival, travel on direct flights without transit and download a mobile app for contact tracing. The Vietnam and Australia changes start from October 8.

Singapore's move is unilateral and not reciprocated by the other four countries. But Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post Wednesday that "with each step of safe opening of our borders, we start to rebuild the bridges and resuscitate Changi Airport." Singapore has managed to control the pandemic after an earlier upsurge due to infections among foreign workers living in packed dormitories. It has confirmed more than 57,000 cases of infection with 27 deaths from COVID-19.

