KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,033 cr

KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,033 crPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:20 IST
Engineering, procurement and construction major KEC International on Thursday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,033 crore across various businesses
In a regulatory filing, the RPG Group company said it has secured orders worth Rs 890 crore for transmission and distribution projects in Africa, Middle East and the Americas
The company's railway business has got orders worth Rs 79 crore for signalling and telecommunication and metro electrification works in India. KEC International also received Rs 64 crore order for various types of cables/cabling projects in India and overseas. Shares of the company were trading 1.90 per cent higher at Rs 350.55 apiece on BSE.
