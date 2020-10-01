Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares extend gains on U.S. stimulus hopes, upbeat data

S&P500 futures rose 0.4% in Asia, extending Wall Street shares' rebound overnight after strong employment data and talk of progress on long-delayed COVID-19 relief legislation. European stocks were seen steady to firmer, with pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.09%, German DAX futures almost flat and Britain's FTSE futures adding 0.24%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:29 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares extend gains on U.S. stimulus hopes, upbeat data
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Global shares tried to extend gains on Thursday on renewed hopes for fresh U.S. stimulus measures, but mounting uncertainty ahead of America's presidential election and technical glitches in Japan's market kept gains in check. S&P500 futures rose 0.4% in Asia, extending Wall Street shares' rebound overnight after strong employment data and talk of progress on long-delayed COVID-19 relief legislation.

European stocks were seen steady to firmer, with pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.09%, German DAX futures almost flat and Britain's FTSE futures adding 0.24%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%, with Australian shares rising 1.1% and Indian shares adding 1.5%.

But regional trade was thinned by problems at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and holidays in Greater China and South Korea. The TSE suspended share trading for the full day as a glitch in its electronic trading system caused the worst outage ever suffered by the world's third-largest stock market. It is not clear when trading will resume.

Smaller, regional bourses in Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo were also forced to suspend trade because they also use the TSE's system. But derivatives trading in Osaka was unaffected, with Nikkei futures rising 0.2%.

On Wednesday, the S&P500 gained 0.83% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.74%, even though they wrapped up September with their first monthly declines since March, when mandated coronavirus shutdowns slammed the economy. A spate of economic data mostly surprised to the upside, with the ADP National Employment index blowing past analysts' expectations and pending home sales surging to an all-time high.

"The U.S. data is surprisingly strong, so that underpins the market. But I don't expect a clear-cut trend in markets until we see the outcome of the U.S. election," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities. Also helping to boost risk appetite, U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both expressed hope for a breakthrough in partisan stimulus negotiations.

Hopes about coronavirus vaccine developments also underpinned market sentiment, helping to counter concerns about rising COVID-19 infections in Europe, said Tomo Kinoshita, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management. But many market participants remained cautious after Tuesday's chaotic presidential debate, which heightened fears that a disputed ballot on Nov. 3 could lead to a long and messy transfer of power.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden talked over each other and traded insults as they sparred over the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare and the economy. "Global investors may be pulling back from the U.S. as the election approaches and the political dysfunction in Washington is laid bare," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer with Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"But they also need to take into consideration that a weaker U.S. economy could presage a weaker global economy, which may drive investors to safe-haven assets" later in 2020, he added. In the currency market, the robust U.S. data and stimulus hopes helped to push down the U.S. dollar against riskier currencies.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1745 while the Australian dollar ticked up 0.2% to $0.7181. The offshore Chinese yuan gained 0.5% to 6.7493 per dollar in thin liquidity due to the holiday in mainland China and Hong Kong, while the yen was little moved at 105.50 to the dollar.

In commodities, oil prices were flat, with U.S. crude futures at $40.21 per barrel and Brent futures at $42.33 a barrel. (Additional reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Kim Coghill)

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Boy mauled to death, leopard attack suspected

An 11-year-old boy was killed in a suspected leopard attack in Maharashtras Chandrapur district early Thursday morning, a forest official said. The incident took place around 5.30 am when the boy, a resident of Vandra village in Brahmapuri ...

CAMS lists with over 23 pc premium

Shares of Computer Age Management Services on Thursday listed on the bourses with a premium of over 23 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,230 apiece. It debuted at Rs 1,518, rising 23.41 per cent on the BSE. Later, it jumped 26 per ce...

UP ‘jungle raj’ has no limits: Cong on Balrampur incident

The jungle raj that has spread in Uttar Pradesh has no limits and the time for accountability is now, the Congress said on Thursday as a Dalit woman in the states Balrampur district died after being allegedly raped by two men. News of the d...

Australian sports set guidelines for inclusion of trans athletes

Eight Australian sports federations, including peak bodies for tennis, rugby union and Australian Rules football, issued guidelines on Thursday aimed at encouraging the participation of transgender athletes. The initiative is designed to br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020