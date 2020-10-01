Dr Shravan Subramanyam appointed MD of Wipro GE Healthcare

Wipro GE Healthcare on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dr Shravan Subramanyam as the Managing Director of the company and as President & CEO, GE Healthcare India and South Asia, effective from today. Shravan joins the company from Roche Diagnostics where he was their Managing Director, India and Neighbouring Markets, responsible for commercial operations, market access, customer experience and digital transformation efforts, it said in a release.

He succeeds Nalinikanth Gollagunta who will be taking up a new role as the Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the GE Healthcare Digital organisation post transition. In India, GE Healthcare operates in a JV (Wipro GE Healthcare (WGE)) with Wipro Limited.

"Wipro and GE Healthcare enjoy one of the most successful and enduring partnerships lasting over 30 years and have made a positive impact on India's healthcare ecosystem. I am confident Shravan will further strengthen this relationship and give an added impetus to our mission of building a healthy India and a healthier world," Wipro GE Healthcare Chairman Azim Premji said.

According to the release, Shravan will be responsible for building on Wipro GE's expansion plans, delivering on commercial outcomes, strategic growth objectives, and driving partnerships in the region. He will continue to advance the company's agenda of innovating disruptive technology and business solutions to enhance access to high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions, it said.

"I look forward to leveraging my experience and our pioneering efforts in manufacturing, innovation and business solutions to help transform the healthcare space in India. The potential that lies ahead for Wipro GE Healthcare in India is enormous, and the opportunity to contribute to this next chapter is deeply humbling and incredibly exhilarating," Shravan said.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI