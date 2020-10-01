Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Shravan Subramanyam appointed MD of Wipro GE Healthcare

Shravan joins the company from Roche Diagnostics where he was their Managing Director, India and Neighbouring Markets, responsible for commercial operations, market access, customer experience and digital transformation efforts, it said in a release. He succeeds Nalinikanth Gollagunta who will be taking up a new role as the Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the GE Healthcare Digital organisation post transition.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 13:40 IST
Dr Shravan Subramanyam appointed MD of Wipro GE Healthcare

Wipro GE Healthcare on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dr Shravan Subramanyam as the Managing Director of the company and as President & CEO, GE Healthcare India and South Asia, effective from today. Shravan joins the company from Roche Diagnostics where he was their Managing Director, India and Neighbouring Markets, responsible for commercial operations, market access, customer experience and digital transformation efforts, it said in a release.

He succeeds Nalinikanth Gollagunta who will be taking up a new role as the Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the GE Healthcare Digital organisation post transition. In India, GE Healthcare operates in a JV (Wipro GE Healthcare (WGE)) with Wipro Limited.

"Wipro and GE Healthcare enjoy one of the most successful and enduring partnerships lasting over 30 years and have made a positive impact on India's healthcare ecosystem. I am confident Shravan will further strengthen this relationship and give an added impetus to our mission of building a healthy India and a healthier world," Wipro GE Healthcare Chairman Azim Premji said.

According to the release, Shravan will be responsible for building on Wipro GE's expansion plans, delivering on commercial outcomes, strategic growth objectives, and driving partnerships in the region. He will continue to advance the company's agenda of innovating disruptive technology and business solutions to enhance access to high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions, it said.

"I look forward to leveraging my experience and our pioneering efforts in manufacturing, innovation and business solutions to help transform the healthcare space in India. The potential that lies ahead for Wipro GE Healthcare in India is enormous, and the opportunity to contribute to this next chapter is deeply humbling and incredibly exhilarating," Shravan said.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

4,327 urban local bodies declared open defecation-free under Swachh Bharat: HUA

Over 4,300 urban local bodies have so far been declared open defecation-free in the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said it has been made possible th...

Muzaffarnagar: Doctor booked for violation of COVID norms

A doctor running a nursing home was booked for the violation of coronavirus norms after seven people, including six staff members, tested positive for the infection there, an official said here on Thursday. According to Chief Medical ...

Droom acquires Visiolab Ideas to enhance customer vehicle research, buying experience

Online automobile e-commerce platform Droom on Thursday said it has acquired augmented reality startup Visiolab Ideas. The size of the deal was not disclosed by the companyWith the acquisition, the company will leverage augmented and virtua...

EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill

The European Union took legal action against Britain on Thursday over its plans to pass legislation that would breach parts of the legally binding divorce agreement the two sides reached late last yearThe EU action underscored the worsening...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020