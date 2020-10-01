Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar gives ground as hopes of US stimulus leads traders to riskier currencies

The dollar fell to a nine-day low on Thursday, as robust U.S. data and hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus left investors confident enough to seek out riskier currencies. The Chinese yuan gained the most against the dollar, reach a year-and-a-half high in the offshore market as a holiday in China dried up liquidity, exaggerating the moves.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:04 IST
FOREX-Dollar gives ground as hopes of US stimulus leads traders to riskier currencies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar fell to a nine-day low on Thursday, as robust U.S. data and hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus left investors confident enough to seek out riskier currencies.

The Chinese yuan gained the most against the dollar, reach a year-and-a-half high in the offshore market as a holiday in China dried up liquidity, exaggerating the moves. In addition, Chinese data on Wednesday showed its economic recovery was on track. The Australian dollar and the Norwegian crown also shot up versus the dollar.

"There's been certainly a dent in liquidity," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBS, which usually amplifies market moves. "But what we have seen so far is a generalised risk-on bias on optimism of a stimulus package in the U.S. "There's a bit of a race for Congress to get something in the books before they leave for the recess for the election. If you've got airlines talking about laying off more than 30,000 workers, that doesn't play as a positive narrative going into the election if you're the incumbent," Stretch said.

Republican President Donald Trump's administration has proposed a coronavirus stimulus package to House Democrats worth more than $1.5 trillion, and hopes are rising that both parties will reach a compromise. At the same time, jobs figures that showed U.S. private employers stepped up hiring more than forecast last month and that Midwest manufacturing grew faster than expected also fed into the optimism.

Along with strong U.S. labour and manufacturing data, the mood pulled the dollar down to 93.61 against a basket of currencies, its weakest since Sept. 22. More U.S. economic data are due later in the day, including initial jobless claims and the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).

The euro zone manufacturing recovery gathered pace last month, according to the final reading of the manufacturing PMI, which came in confirmed at 53.7. The final reading for the manufacturing PMI in Britain was also due. In the euro zone, unemployment is also expected to have picked up in August, according to a Reuters poll. Data is due at 0900 GMT.

The euro was last trading at $1.1735, up 0.1% on the day. The Australian dollar rose 0.3% at $0.7186, having touched earlier $0.7197, its highest since Sept. 22. The Norwegian crown increased to the same milestone, before giving back some of those gains to trade up 0.3% at 9.2930.

The Chinese yuan rose 0.6% at 6.7457 after soaring to 6.7330, its highest since beginning of May 2019. The British pound fell 0.3% against the U.S. dollar at $1.2881. It also shed 0.2% against the euro to trade at 91.08 pence.

British and EU trade negotiators have failed to close the gap on state aid, a key element blocking an agreement on post-Brexit trade ties, officials and diplomatic sources with the bloc said as 27 national leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar greets Chinese people, govt on occasion of China's founding day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday greeted his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as well as the government and the people of China on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the country. Extend my felicitations to ...

EU leaders to tell China to meet 2019-2020 trade deadlines

European Union leaders will call on China to finalize a stalled investment agreement by the end of the year and again criticize Beijing over its security crackdown in Hong Kong, according to a draft summit statement seen by Reuters.EU leade...

Soccer-Peru's Alianza set record for longest winless run in Libertadores

Alianza Lima set an unwanted record in South Americas Copa Libertadores when they drew 2-2 at home to Estudiantes de Merida and extended their winless run in the competition to 22 matches -- the longest in its 60-year history. The Peruvian ...

4,327 urban local bodies declared open defecation-free under Swachh Bharat: HUA

Over 4,300 urban local bodies have so far been declared open defecation-free in the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said it has been made possible th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020