ATCS Inc. conducts onboarding and campus hiring amidst COVID-19

ATCS Jaipur is onboarding over 85 students handpicked from campus placements held in 2019 amidst the unprecedented pandemic that has had a major impact on the job market globally.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:09 IST
ATCS Inc. logo. Image Credit: ANI

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ATCS Jaipur is onboarding over 85 students handpicked from campus placements held in 2019 amidst the unprecedented pandemic that has had a major impact on the job market globally. The company is ready to welcome their new recruits who will be finishing their exams on 30 September and join ATCS starting October 5th, 2020 in phases so that they are free from their studies and can effectively focus on their training, whilst ensuring that the outbreak of COVID does not hamper the professional career of students.

ATCS as an organization understands that people shape a company and therefore leaves no stone unturned when searching for new talent to be a part of its ecosystem. After conducting campus recruitment exercises across cities, the organization finalized their new recruits. While most of the students joining the company are from colleges in Jaipur, there are many who will be travelling from various cities.

"We are extremely thrilled to have a set of new talents join our brilliant team this October. The students are some of the finest minds of the generation and we are positive that they will add great value to the company and bring some fresh ideas to the table,"said SanjulVaish, Managing Director, India. "As a brand, we have also initiated training programs for our employees on some of the latest technologies to help build their skillset. Also, we are working on launching an internship program soon, this will be for colleges situated in Jaipur for a duration of 6 months," SanjulVaish added.

"We often conduct campus recruitment exercises and whet each candidate thoroughly based on their skillset and strengths. The newly recruited students have also been chosen based on their aptitude and prowess," said Amit Kanoongo, Delivery Director & HR Head, India, while speaking about the hiring procedure. "At ATCS, the safety of our employees is of utmost priority to us. In addition to strictly adhering to the safety standards instructed by the authorities, we have also implemented inhouse protocols to ensure safety and wellbeing of each of our employees," he further added, while commenting on the safety protocols followed by the company during the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

"We are offering virtual e-training with the help of digital learning platforms before onboarding new hires. This training comprises basic professional training, and technical training likes Salesforce, Java, Data Science & Engineering, DEVOPS, etc. A dedicated training department and coordinators have been aligned for successful execution of the program. As a part of the virtual training session, candidates can avail the opportunity to participate in training sessions as per their ease which will greatly help them to refine their strengths and broaden their expertise," said Satish Malhotra, Human Resource Manager, while speaking about training. ATCS is known for its unique and collaborative work culture and providing equal opportunity to all to learn, grow and bring their potential at the forefront.

ATCS India offers challenging assignments and projects, multi-cultural working environment, professional expertise and ample opportunities to learn, train, and execute; and in turn make sure that every step of success is bagged with significant rewards and recognition. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

