ShareChat inks global music licensing deal with Times Music

"As an Indian social media platform with the largest set of active users, top tier talent and the most exhaustive music library, we are excited with Times Music joining us to elevate the social experiences of our community of users," ShareChat Director Berges Y Malu said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indian social media platform ShareChat on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Times Music to license the latter's music catalogue on its platforms. The partnership will include Punjabi Music catalog of Speed Records, which boasts largest market share in Punjabi music and has some of the top Punjabi Hits like 'Lamberghini',' Mann Bharrya' and others, a statement said

The collaboration would enable more than 240 million users of ShareChat and Moj (its short video platform) to access an exhaustive library of Times Music and Speed Records to create content on the two platforms, bringing a more immersive experience, it added

Times Music's library includes Bollywood, Spiritual, Indie, Pop, Rock and other non-film music genres. "As an Indian social media platform with the largest set of active users, top tier talent and the most exhaustive music library, we are excited with Times Music joining us to elevate the social experiences of our community of users," ShareChat Director Berges Y Malu said. The partnership with Times Music is one such step to bolster ShareChat's music library and give wings to the creator's creativity, he added. Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music said the company has always been digitally progressive and works with various partners across the globe for its music and artists to be heard worldwide. "We commend ShareChat's approach towards licensing music rights from content owners and artists for their platform," he added.

