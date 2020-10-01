Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched Cinacalcet tablets, indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, in the US market. The newly launched product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Sensipar tablets, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting IQVIA Health data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the Sensipar brand and generic market had the US sales of approximately USD 312 million for the most recent twelve months ending July 2020. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 1.25 per cent lower at Rs 5,122 apiece on BSE.