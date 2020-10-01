Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

The newly launched product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Sensipar tablets, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing. Quoting IQVIA Health data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the Sensipar brand and generic market had the US sales of approximately USD 312 million for the most recent twelve months ending July 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:59 IST
Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched Cinacalcet tablets, indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, in the US market. The newly launched product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Sensipar tablets, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting IQVIA Health data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the Sensipar brand and generic market had the US sales of approximately USD 312 million for the most recent twelve months ending July 2020. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 1.25 per cent lower at Rs 5,122 apiece on BSE.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

NGT raps Goa government over delay in finalisation of Coastal Zone Management Plan

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Goa government over delay in finalisation of&#160;Coastal Zone Management Plan CZMP saying there was continued failure on the part of the state. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel d...

Like Sita had to give 'Agni Pariksha', Hathras woman's body was put on pyre: Mamata

Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that as Goddess Sita had to go through Agni Pariksha, the Dalit woman who died after being gang-raped and brutalised in Hathras ...

Hathras woman not raped: UP Police

A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not rapedCiting a forensic science laboratory FSL report, ...

Corporate credit profiles suffer in H1, may continue to remain under pressure in H2: Rating agencies

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to corporate Indias credit profiles hitting the lowest in a decade, and the stress is likely to continue in the rest of the fiscal as well, two domestic rating agencies said on Thursday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020