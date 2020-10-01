TfL says in talks with UK government over Crossrail funding

Transport for London (TfL), which runs the city's transport system, said on Thursday it remained in "constructive discussions" with the government over funding the outstanding costs of British capital's delayed Crossrail project. TfL has been bailed out by the central government after its finances came under pressure as fewer people have travelled during the coronavirus crisis.

The opening of Crossrail, also known as the Elizabeth line which runs from east to west across London, has been delayed from its original December 2018 opening date to the first half of 2022, partly due to the pandemic. TfL said that the project was moving ahead and as such it had taken over governance from Crossrail Ltd, which has constructed the line.