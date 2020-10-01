Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone factory recovery continued in Sept as Germany boomed

Without Germany, output growth would have weakened to the lowest since June, IHS Markit said. Growth also slowed in Britain, outside the currency union, and the pace of the bounce-back is expected to weaken further in coming months as the government scales back its job subsidies and seeks to clamp down on rising COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:27 IST
Euro zone factory recovery continued in Sept as Germany boomed
Image Credit: Pixabay

The recovery in euro zone manufacturing activity gathered pace last month but it was largely driven by strength in powerhouse Germany, and rising coronavirus cases across the region may yet reverse the upturn, a survey showed. While the manufacturing sector is enjoying something of a revival, most market watchers and policymakers will focus on a survey for the bloc's dominant service industry, which accounts for around two-thirds of GDP, due on Monday.

Its preliminary reading returned to contraction territory last month, suggesting renewed coronavirus-led lockdown restrictions were having an impact. "If you look across the region, the fact is large numbers of services firms may no longer be viable in a world where we have a significant amount of COVID-19 restrictions in place and that means there could be a big employment shake out," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank."

Factories also cut headcount in September, albeit at a shallower pace than the previous month, and official data showed unemployment across the region rose to 8.1% in August. As the pandemic raged across Europe governments imposed tough lockdowns. But as infection rates fell, many of those controls were removed.

However, a resurgence in cases has meant some restrictions have now been reimposed. That resurgence is the biggest threat to the recovering euro zone economy, according to a Reuters poll of economists last month, who said growth and inflation are more likely to create negative surprises over the coming year than positive ones.

"Second wave effects carry a lot of uncertainty about the growth environment though. A new round of more national lockdowns could have a serious impact on the labour market again, which is not our base case, but cannot be ruled out either," said Bert Colijn at ING. Still, surging demand after the initial relaxation pushed IHS Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index to 53.7 in September from August's 51.7, in line with an earlier flash reading and its highest level since August 2018.

Anything above 50 indicates growth. An index measuring output, which feeds into the composite PMI due on Monday and is seen as a good guide to economic health, bounced to its highest since February 2018.

Earlier figures showed factory output in Germany, Europe's largest economy, was booming - in contrast to modest production growth in France and Spain and slightly slower growth in Italy. Without Germany, output growth would have weakened to the lowest since June, IHS Markit said.

Growth also slowed in Britain, outside the currency union, and the pace of the bounce-back is expected to weaken further in coming months as the government scales back its job subsidies and seeks to clamp down on rising COVID-19 cases. But with overall demand at a 2-1/2-year high, euro zone factories built up a backlog of work. Meanwhile, optimism about the coming 12 months climbed to a level not seen since before the U.S.-China trade war escalation in early 2018.

The future output index rose to 63.8 from August's 61.5.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

45-year-old woman raped in Tripura's Sipahijala

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Tripuras Sipahijala district, police said on Thursday. The woman was returning home from a relatives place on Wednesday when she was dragged to a paddy field by a 28- year-old man and allegedly rap...

EIB provides €125 million to Commerzbank to support SMEs in COVID-crisis

The EIB Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank EIB and the European Investment Fund EIF, has provided a mezzanine tranche guarantee of around 125 million to Commerzbank AG on an existing portfolio of loans to small and medium-siz...

3 held for illegally procuring liquor meant for defence personnel, selling it at higher rates

A 51-year-old man along with two security guards were arrested for allegedly procuring liquor bottles meant for defence personnel illegally and selling them to customers at higher rates, police said on Thursday. A large number of liquor bot...

Spanish ICU adds beds for winter after 'terrible avalanche' of patients earlier this year

At the Cruces hospital just outside the Spanish city of Bilbao, the sound of power drills and hammers rings out as a construction crew gets to work on a new intensive care ward in preparation for a potential winter surge in COVID-19 cases.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020