Marie Claire Paris launches its third Salon and Wellness centre in Bengaluru, India

Marie Claire Paris, the exclusive French lifestyle brand that forayed into the Indian beauty and wellness sector with the launch of its Salons and Salon & Wellness centers in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, New Delhi and Vadodara now launches its third franchised Salon & Wellness outlet in Bengaluru at the New Bel road.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:02 IST
Marie Claire Paris launches its third Salon and Wellness centre in Bengaluru, India
Marie Claire Paris. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1 (ANI/Digpu): Marie Claire Paris, the exclusive French lifestyle brand that forayed into the Indian beauty and wellness sector with the launch of its Salons and Salon & Wellness centers in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, New Delhi and Vadodara now launches its third franchised Salon & Wellness outlet in Bengaluru at the New Bel road. The Salon Wellness, which is Marie Claire Paris' third outlet in Bengaluru, is brought to the country by B2C Network LLP - the exclusive Licensee for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (Beauty Aademy)

Celebrating the launch by adding a bit of glitz and glamour with the New Bel roadFranchisee - Mohan Kumar, Marie Claire's Bengaluru Master Franchisee P S Sriram, B2C Network's Director & Spokesperson Vandana Bhardwaj and the Chief guest for the evening Kenishaa Francis (Founder of WAAMH - Mental health Bureau), along with other guests were offered unique experiential at the Salon & Wellness that left them relaxed and pampered at the end of the evening. "We have got a phenomenal response in India since our launch in 2018, our efforts for bringing the Global trend styles, unique services and rigorous staff training has paid off. We are extremely happy with the loyal customer base that Marie Claire salons have and we are sure our New Bel road (Bengaluru) Franchise shall also be a grand success," said Vandana Bhardwaj, the Director and Spokesperson of B2C Network LLP said, while speaking on the occasion of the launch.

"We are very pleased with the high street location of this branch as it is extremely strategic for our business. Even before the launch, we have many bookings and enquiries from retail customers. We also have a strong pipeline of enquiries for investment in Marie Claire Salon & wellness franchise in Bengaluru and are poised to open multiple outlets before the end of this Financial year," said P S Sriram, the Master franchise owner of Marie Claire Paris Salons in Bengaluru. "It's a beautiful Salon with French interiors, the staff is extremely well trained & well behaved. I would love to re-visit Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness along with my friends and family to enjoy professional services with International products," said Kenishaa Francis (Founder of WAAMH - Mental health Bureau).

B2C Network intends to open hundreds of Marie Claire Salon & Wellness centers in India via franchising, as well as over 30 vocational training academies in the next 5 years. Its objective is to provide the best quality services where clients feel homely and to train cum employ skilled manpower through IIWA Academy. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

