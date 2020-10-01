Left Menu
EIB signs €32 million loan with Slovak public postal operator

The project is part of Slovenská pošta’s investment programme 2018-2021 to digitalise and transform its operations and portfolio of services.

The Slovak Post provides services to all citizens, and it is therefore extremely important to make sure that their quality fits with the needs of increasingly demanding clients. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a €32 million loan with Slovenská pošta (SP), the Slovak public postal operator. Through this investment, EIB, the EU bank, will contribute to the digitalisation and innovation of SP's services and operations with the financing of new IT systems as well as specialised postal equipment, such as parcel sorting lines and digitally integrated parcel boxes.

Postal services continue to play an important role in the digital economy in Slovakia. However, the role of postal services is changing fundamentally. While the demand for mail is declining due to the rise of electronic communications, the demand for parcel delivery services is increasing with the development of e-commerce.

The project is part of Slovenská pošta's investment programme 2018-2021 to digitalise and transform its operations and portfolio of services. The key objective of SP is to adapt its organisation to the business changes brought by the internet and digital technologies while continuing to fulfil its universal service obligation with high quality and efficiency.

Being the key player in Slovakia for the provision of postal services, the Slovenská pošta's investment programme is expected to significantly support the development of the digital economy in Slovakia.

EIB Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova said: "The ambitious investment programme deployed by Slovenská pošta demonstrates its constant efforts to maintain high-quality services for its customers and to adapt to the changes fostered by the digital economy. The modernisation of SP will support innovation and competitiveness in Slovakia and enable the e-economy and the integration of domestic and international supply chains, thus playing a key role in strengthening the EU Single Market. It will benefit citizens and businesses across the country and thus enhance the cohesion of the territory. I am very proud that the EIB is part of it."

The Slovak Post provides services to all citizens, and it is therefore extremely important to make sure that their quality fits with the needs of increasingly demanding clients. On the other hand, it is necessary to ensure a maximum of cost-efficiency in all postal operations, be it services regulated by law or those that are currently in demand, such as the enormously growing parcel business.

"We are very proud that the Slovak Post started a partnership with the EIB. This support will enable the digitalisation of our products and contribute to our long-term development strategy for the period 2019 - 2025. Our collaboration with the EIB is another proof of the ongoing cooperation between the Slovak Republic and the EU benefiting all Slovak citizens.", said Martin Luptak, member of the Board of Directors and President of the Slovak Post, after signing the contract.

