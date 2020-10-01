Left Menu
Hero MotoCorp said despite the disrupted network of components supply chain due to the non-availability of labour and issues with regard to logistics, it sold 18,14,683 units in the second quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal clocking a year-on-year growth of more than 7.3 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:53 IST
Hero MotoCorp reports 17 pc increase in sales at 7,15,718 units in September

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported 16.9 per cent increase in sales last month at 7,15,718 units as compared to the same period of last year. The company had sold 6,12,204 units in September 2019.

The two wheeler major said in order to partially offset the rising input costs and commodity prices, it has made an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to 2 per cent with the exact quantum varying on the basis of the model and specific market. The revised prices are effective from October 1, it added.

Hero MotoCorp said despite the disrupted network of components supply chain due to the non-availability of labour and issues with regard to logistics, it sold 18,14,683 units in the second quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal clocking a year-on-year growth of more than 7.3 per cent. The company had sold 16,91,420 units in the second quarter of 2019-20.

With the peak festival season coming up in the months of October and November, the company remains cautiously confident of achieving yet another benchmark in post-COVID retail sales with the help of positive consumer sentiments and continued government policy support, it added. Operating at nearly 100 per cent production capacity with almost all customer touchpoints open, the company remains committed to the health and safety of everyone in its ecosystem, including its customers, the two wheeler major said.

