Mubadala picks up 1.4 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 6,247.5 cr

Mubadala picks up 1.4 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 6,247.5 crPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:24 IST
Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co will invest Rs 6,247.5 crore for a 1.4 per cent stake in Reliance Retail, the Indian firm said on Thursday
This is the second investment by Mubadala in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. It had previously invested Rs 9,093.60 crore for a 1.85 per cent stake in Jio Platforms
"The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore," Reliance said in a statement.
