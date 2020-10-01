Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mubadala picks up 1.4 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 6,247.5 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:24 IST
Mubadala picks up 1.4 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 6,247.5 cr

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co will invest Rs 6,247.5 crore for a 1.4 per cent stake in Reliance Retail, the Indian firm said on Thursday

This is the second investment by Mubadala in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. It had previously invested Rs 9,093.60 crore for a 1.85 per cent stake in Jio Platforms

"The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore," Reliance said in a statement.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

MEA slams Pakistan over its Babri Masjid verdict remarks, says India a mature democracy where everyone follows rule of law

Indian on Thursday slammed Pakistans remarks of the recent court verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case and said the neighbouring county with its coercive apparatus might find it difficult to understand ethos of democracy where both th...

Andhra reports 6,751 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,751 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday. With these new cases, the total number of positive cases has surged to 7,00,235, including 57,858 active ...

Cycling-Trek-Segafredo suspend Simmons after controversial tweet

Trek-Segafredo have suspended junior world champion Quinn Simmons after he made divisive, incendiary, and detrimental statements online, the WorldTour team said.The 19-year-old Americans response to a tweet about U.S. President Donald Trump...

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO extended; price band cut

Oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructures initial public offer has been extended till October 7 and the price band has also been revised lower to Rs 116-120 per share, according to an update on the NSE. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020