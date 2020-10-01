Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways surpasses freight revenue of Sep 2019 by 13.5 pc, says 'remarkable turnaround'

The Indian Railways said Thursday it has made a "remarkable turnaround" of 13.54 per cent in its freight revenue earnings in September this year when compared to the same month last year despite coronavirus-related challenges. "In a remarkable turnaround, Indian Railways has earned more revenue in the month of September as compared to last year in spite of covid related challenges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:38 IST
Railways surpasses freight revenue of Sep 2019 by 13.5 pc, says 'remarkable turnaround'

The Indian Railways said Thursday it has made a "remarkable turnaround" of 13.54 per cent in its freight revenue earnings in September this year when compared to the same month last year despite coronavirus-related challenges. It said freight loading increased to 102.12 million tonnes in September this year from 88.53 million tonnes in the same month last year, a jump of 15.35 per cent.

Resultantly, the Railways earned Rs 9,896.86 crore in September this year, an increase of Rs 1,180.57 crore compared to last year's earnings for the same month. The increase in freight revenue is 13.54 per cent, it said. "In a remarkable turnaround, Indian Railways has earned more revenue in the month of September as compared to last year in spite of covid related challenges. Covid-19 has been used by Railways an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances,” it added in a statement.

The freight basket for September this year included 42.89 million tonnes of coal, 13.53 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.3 million tonnes of foodgrains, 5.34 million tonnes of fertilizers, 6.05 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker), 3.85 million tonnes of clinker, and 3.52 million tonnes of mineral oil. Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said in a press briefing Thursday that they were currently working on the National Rail Plan 2030.

According to preliminary studies, the railways freight loading will be around 2,400 million tonnes by 2024 and by 2030, it will be around 3,200 million tonnes, he said. "It is being envisaged that in 2030, out of the 3,200 MT loading, 1,400 MT will be coal, which is less than 50 per cent," said Yadav, indicating that he expects a variety of goods to be included in Railways' freight basket.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

MEA slams Pakistan over its Babri Masjid verdict remarks, says India a mature democracy where everyone follows rule of law

Indian on Thursday slammed Pakistans remarks of the recent court verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case and said the neighbouring county with its coercive apparatus might find it difficult to understand ethos of democracy where both th...

Andhra reports 6,751 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,751 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday. With these new cases, the total number of positive cases has surged to 7,00,235, including 57,858 active ...

Cycling-Trek-Segafredo suspend Simmons after controversial tweet

Trek-Segafredo have suspended junior world champion Quinn Simmons after he made divisive, incendiary, and detrimental statements online, the WorldTour team said.The 19-year-old Americans response to a tweet about U.S. President Donald Trump...

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO extended; price band cut

Oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructures initial public offer has been extended till October 7 and the price band has also been revised lower to Rs 116-120 per share, according to an update on the NSE. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020