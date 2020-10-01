Ensure differently-abled persons' access to public buses: NGO

An outfit working for differently- abled persons in Goa on Thursday asked the state transport department to ensure proper implementation of measures for them in the amended Central Motor Vehicle Rules. The Disability Rights Association of Goa (DRAG) said the amended Rules have certain provisions for persons with disability travelling in public buses.

DRAG president Avelino De Sa told reporters here that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on December 27, 2019, amended the Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, stipulating that public buses, before they are issued fitness certificates, are made accessible for persons with disability and senior citizens. He said the association has written a letter to the Director of Transport, asking him not to issues fitness certificate to buses in violation of the amended Rules.