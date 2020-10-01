Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST collections rise to highest level since lockdown at Rs 95,480 cr in Sep

The government on March 25 had imposed the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, and started easing restrictions in late May. PwC India Leader (Indirect Tax) Pratik Jain said with the festive season coming in, though muted, one would hope that collections would improve further.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:10 IST
GST collections rise to highest level since lockdown at Rs 95,480 cr in Sep
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

GST collections rose to Rs 95,480 crore in September - the highest level since the lockdown - in signs of a revival of economic activity and demand returning from the lifting of restrictions. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections were almost 4 per cent more than the September 2019 collection of Rs 91,916 crore and nearly triple of April 2020 mop-up. Also, it is 10 per cent higher over August 2020 collection.

The Finance Ministry in a statement said the gross GST revenue collected in September 2020 is Rs 95,480 crore, out of which Central GST is Rs 17,741 crore, State GST is Rs 23,131 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 47,484 crore (including Rs 22,442 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 7,124 crore (including Rs 788 crore collected on import of goods). In September 2020, the tax collections from import of goods and domestic transaction were 102 per cent and 105 per cent, respectively, of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The GST revenue in April was Rs 32,172 crore, May (Rs 62,151 crore), June (Rs 90,917 crore), July (Rs 87,422 crore), August (Rs 86,449 crore). The government on March 25 had imposed the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, and started easing restrictions in late May.

PwC India Leader (Indirect Tax) Pratik Jain said with the festive season coming in, though muted, one would hope that collections would improve further. Measures such as e-invoicing should also help plug the tax leakage, he added.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co Partner Rajat Bose said: "The increase in the collection is an encouraging sign for the economy. It is expected that the revenue collection should continue to improve as we approach the festive season". Deloitte India Senior Director M S Mani said a modest increase of 4 per cent in the GST collections compared to the previous year indicates that the economic recovery process is underway, with some key large states also reporting increased collections.

"If the present trends of GST collections continue, we should be hopeful of significant increases in the coming months based on the unlockdown steps taken in various states and the festival season ahead," Mani added. EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said with a significant part of the economy resuming operations and international trade gathering pace, the collections have shown decent growth.

"The increased revenues indicate reinstatement of normalcy in business operations and provides an in general optimistic outlook," Jain added..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon, Israel announce U.S.-mediated talks over sea border

Lebanon and Israel have reached an agreement on a framework of indirect, U.S.-mediated talks over a longstanding disputed maritime border between the two countries, the parties announced Thursday. The talks will be held at the headquarters ...

Germany finds two more African swine fever cases in wild boar

Two more cases of African swine fever ASF have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, the federal agriculture ministry said on Thursday.The new discoveries bring the total number of confirmed cases to 40 si...

Coming on Gandhi Jayanti, an e-marketplace only for tribal sellers

Tribal artisans will now be able to sell their products at the click of a mouse as the government is set to launch a dedicated e-marketplace for them this Gandhi Jayanti to connect them to a larger national and international market. Around ...

Husband-wife duo arrested for cheating people

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a husband-wife duo who allegedly ran away with the money invested by people in a local scheme run by them, officials said. The accused have been identified as Mahender Chawla 53 and Renu Chawla 52, res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020