Left Menu
Development News Edition

Best time to invest in pharma, medical device sector: Gowda

This is the most opportune time to invest in the Indian pharma and medical device sector as the government is extending production linked incentives  for new manufacturing units in the upcoming bulk drug and medical devices parks, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:50 IST
Best time to invest in pharma, medical device sector: Gowda

This is the most opportune time to invest in the Indian pharma and medical device sector as the government is extending production linked incentives  for new manufacturing units in the upcoming bulk drug and medical devices parks, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda has said. The Indian pharma sector, currently valued at USD 40 billion, has the potential to become a global pharmacy hub in the coming years, the Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister said in a statement.    The sector is likely to grow to USD 65 billion by 2024, and to USD 120 billion by 2030, he added.

The medical devices industry in India has the potential to grow at 28 per cent per annum to reach USD 50 billion by 2025, Gowda said. The Indian pharma and medical device sector has immense potential to contribute towards making India a 5 trillion-dollar economy in the next 4-5 years, he added.   The government is supporting development of 3 bulk drug and 4 medical device parks with state-of-art infrastructure and world-class centres of excellence across the country, Gowda said.  "Government will also provide production linked incentives to eligible new manufacturing units to ensure a level playing field to domestic manufacturers," he added.

It is expected that the schemes of the government for development of bulk drug and medical device parks will attract cumulative investment of Rs 78,000 crore and can generate about 2.5 lakh employment, he added.   "There is a need for the pharma industry to focus on R & D activities in order to remain as one of the leading global suppliers of medicines," Gowda said.  The full potential of growth cannot be tapped unless the sector comes up with discovery of new drugs or repurposing in India, he added.  Gowda also expressed hope that the Indian pharma sector will be among the first ones to develop and supply low cost vaccines for COVID-19. PTI AKT  ANU ANU.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Stranded migrants need safe and dignified return, says independent UN rights panel

Left to dieCiting reports of ill-treatment and torture every single day in detention camps, the UN Committee on Migrant Workers raised the alarm over facilities in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and in North African cou...

EU leaders seek end to embarrassing Belarus sanctions clash

European Union leaders gathered Thursday to try to end an embarrassing standoff that is preventing them from imposing sanctions on senior officials in Belarus who are accused of falsifying presidential election results and leading a harsh c...

Subway bread isn't bread, Irish court says

Irelands Supreme Court has ruled that bread sold by the fast food chain Subway contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally defined as bread. The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders Ltd., an Irish Subway franchisee, whic...

MSP for crops increased steadily during past six years of NDA government: Jitendra

Hitting out at the Opposition for protests against three recently enacted agriculture laws, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the NDA government has effected a steady hike in minimum support price MSP for crops to help increase...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020