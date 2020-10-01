Left Menu
Exports up 5.27 pc in Sep: Goyal

After contracting for six months in a row, the country's exports grew by 5.27 per cent to USD 27.4 billion in September, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. Contracting for the sixth straight month, India's exports had slipped 12.66 per cent year-on-year to USD 22.7 billion in August.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:43 IST
Exports up 5.27 pc in Sep: Goyal

After contracting for six months in a row, the country's exports grew by 5.27 per cent to USD 27.4 billion in September, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. He said this is an indicator of the "rapid recovery" of the Indian economy as it surpasses pre-COVID-19 levels across parameters. "Make in India, Make for the World: Indian merchandise exports grow 5.27 per cent in September 20 as compared to last year," he said in a tweet.  In September 2019, the exports stood at USD 26.02 billion. Contracting for the sixth straight month, India's exports had slipped 12.66 per cent year-on-year to USD 22.7 billion in August.

