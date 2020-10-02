Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa reopens to international flights amid virus

South Africa has reopened to international flights, ending a more than six-month ban on international travel that was part of its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-10-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 01:16 IST
South Africa reopens to international flights amid virus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa has reopened to international flights, ending a more than six-month ban on international travel that was part of its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. A Lufthansa plane from Germany was the first international flight to arrive Thursday morning at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport. Flights from Kenya, Zambia, and Zimbabwe quickly followed. Airports in Cape Town and Durban have also resumed international traffic.

Travelers arriving on international flights must provide a negative COVID-19 test issued no more than 72 hours before their departure. South Africa still maintains restrictions on international travel. Tourists are not permitted from a list of more than 50 countries, including Russia, Britain and the U.S, which are deemed high risk because of their levels of COVID-19 cases. The list will be reviewed every two weeks.

Travelers must also have proof of travel insurance to cover a COVID-19 test and quarantine costs, should they have symptoms during their visit. The trickle of travelers brought a resumption of business to the normally busy Johannesburg airport. Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, came to the airport to see the return to travel and said the government is satisfied that all COVID-19 protocols are being observed.

"It was quite overwhelming to see that all the passengers who arrived had no difficulties with understanding what is expected from them to produce," said Kubayi-Ngubane. Chris Nyamkondiwa, who works in Zambia, said he was happy to return to his home in South Africa to see his family for the first time since the lockdown began.

"My family is here, and I work for a mine, so I have not seen them in the past seven months. It has been difficult trying to come back home," he said. Another traveler, Anne van Wyk, was scheduled to travel to the U.S to see her children.

"Because of the lockdown I was waiting for the borders to open," said van Wyk. "My children are in the states so I am going to visit them now, it is the first time that it is possible to do that." Africa's most developed economy also reopened its land borders to allow visitors from neighboring countries Botswana, Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland), Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

After Pompeo criticism, Vatican asserts right to go its own way on China

The Vaticans number two said on Thursday after talks with Mike Pompeo that the two sides positions on China remained far apart and firmly asserted the Holy Sees right to pursue an accord with Beijing denounced by the U.S. Secretary of State...

U.S. EPA removes requirement for curbing toxic air pollutants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday reversed a Clinton administration-era policy that required major U.S. sources of hazardous air pollution like arsenic and lead to maintain pollution control technology throughout the life...

Tennis-Berrettini keeps Italian flag flying high in Paris

Italian men will be in record numbers in the French Open third round behind flag bearer Matteo Berrettini, who battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over South African Lloyd Harris on Thursday. The seventh seed joined NextGen APT Finals winn...

U.N. chief urges equality fight, U.S. slams China for 'murder' of baby girls

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday of a recent pushback against gender equality and womens rights and urged people to fight back as the United States slammed China and the world body for the murder of millions of bab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020