Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish High Court rules government COVID-19 travel advice is legal

Ireland's High Court ruled on Friday that the government's advice against non-essential travel to most countries due to the risk of COVID-19 infection was legal, dismissing a case brought by low-cost airline Ryanair . Ireland has some of the strictest COVID-19 travel advice in Europe, advising against non-essential travel to all but four countries - Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:25 IST
Irish High Court rules government COVID-19 travel advice is legal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ireland's High Court ruled on Friday that the government's advice against non-essential travel to most countries due to the risk of COVID-19 infection was legal, dismissing a case brought by low-cost airline Ryanair .

Ireland has some of the strictest COVID-19 travel advice in Europe, advising against non-essential travel to all but four countries - Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein. Those four countries however have restrictions on incoming passengers from Ireland. Passengers from all countries - other than those four - coming into Ireland are advised to restrict their movements for 14 days. The government plans to replace the rules with the European Union's proposed coordinated system when it is ready.

Ryanair had described the measures as "nonsensical" and questioned their legality in a High Court case that rival Aer Lingus also participated in. "The government acted lawfully in providing travel advice and public health advice in respect of the coronavirus pandemic on a non-statutory basis," the ruling by Justice Garrett Simons said.

"The advice to avoid non-essential travel and to restrict movements on entry to the State is just that: advice," the ruling said. Ryanair launched a similar challenge against the British government alongside Aer Lingus-owner IAG and easyJet in June, and ended the action after London scrapped its 14-day quarantine rule for travellers coming from some of the most popular tourist destinations.

Europe's largest low-cost carrier welcomed Friday's judgment because it said it confirmed the travel restrictions are not mandatory and it again urged the government to fully adopt the EU travel rules due to be finalised this month. "I think it does clarify issues today and we believe the government should immediately adopt the European traffic light system," Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair's main airlines business, told national broadcaster RTE.

"They should get on with that because they've abandoned aviation."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Hospital employee removed from service following allegation of misbehaviour with woman COVID patient

An employee in the state-run Gandhi hospital here was removed from service and a police complaint has been lodged against him following allegations that he misbehaved with a woman COVID-19 patient. A hospital official said the Class IV empl...

Those think of harming women's self-respect will face total destruction: Adityanath

Facing criticism in the wake of alleged rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said those who even think of harming the womens self-respect will face total destruction. Stressing that his government is ...

We are encouraging indigenous vaccine production: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We are encouraging indigenous vaccine production Prime Minister Narendra Modi....

Mizoram Guv, CM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia and Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo laid wreaths at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday. The governor al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020