Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin billionaire brothers win bid to buy UK supermarket chain Asda

Indian-origin billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa are set to acquire a majority stake in the leading UK supermarket chain Asda from its US owner Walmart after a USD 8.8-billion deal was struck as part of a consortium involving private equity firm TDR Capital.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:17 IST
Indian-origin billionaire brothers win bid to buy UK supermarket chain Asda
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@asda)

Indian-origin billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa are set to acquire a majority stake in the leading UK supermarket chain Asda from its US owner Walmart after a USD 8.8-billion deal was struck as part of a consortium involving private equity firm TDR Capital. The Issa brothers, whose parents moved to the UK from Gujarat in the 1970s, own the Euro Garages chain of petrol stations as part of their EG Group business.

The supermarket deal, valued at around 6.8-billion pounds (USD 8.8-billion), follows an auction process for Asda over several months and returns the 71-year-old supermarket company back into British ownership after 21 years, a development welcomed by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak. "Great to see Asda returning to majority UK ownership for the first time in two decades today," Sunak said on Twitter.

"The new owners have already committed to investing over GBP 1 billion in the next three years and increasing the proportion of UK-based suppliers. I wish them the best of luck," he said. Announcing the deal, Walmart said Asda would keep its headquarters in Leeds in northern England, with chief executive Roger Burnley continuing to be in charge.

"We are very proud to be investing in Asda, an iconic British business that we have admired for many years. Asda's customer-centric philosophy, focus on operational excellence and commitment to the communities in which it operates are the same values that we have built EG Group on," Mohsin and Zuber Issa said in a statement. The brothers, born in Blackburn in north-west England, pledged support for the long-term growth of the supermarket as they praised the chain's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating the "fundamental strength and resilience" of the business.

"We believe that our experience with EG Group, including our expertise around convenience and brand partnerships and our successful partnership with TDR Capital, can help to accelerate and execute that growth strategy. "After a successful period as part of Walmart, we are looking forward to helping Asda build a differentiated business that will continue to serve customers brilliantly in communities across the UK," they said.

Robert Burnley welcomed the new ownership as an exciting new chapter and committed to delivering value to customers. "In a constantly changing retailing environment, our new ownership will further enhance our resilience, whilst creating significant, additional opportunities to drive growth. For Asda colleagues, a strong and growing business is important for our long-term future," said Burnley.

Walmart retains an equity investment in the business with an ongoing commercial relationship and a seat on the board. The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat bags first prize under campaign to maintain community toilets

Gujarat has won the first prize in the state category of a six-month-long campaign that aimed at mobilising resources to construct and maintain community toilets, the Jal Shakti Ministry said Friday. The Swachh Sundar Samudayik Shauchalaya ...

Early-bird Thiem, Halep advance to 4th round at French Open

Waking up early Friday for his third-round match at the French Open, Dominic Thiem was surprised to see that the morning skies were still dark. Yup, Roland Garros in autumn, when the sun is slower to rouse itself than during the usual May-J...

Myanmar election app goes offline, has been criticized over label for Rohingya

A smartphone app produced for Myanmars Nov. 8 election with help from international organizations appears to have been removed from circulation and may be amended after criticism over its use of a label for Rohingya Muslims that the Rohingy...

Tennis-Local favourite Garcia holds her nerve to beat Mertens in thriller

The French Open came alive under the Philippe Chatrier Court roof as home hope Caroline Garcia battled back to beat 16th seed Elise Mertens 1-6 6-4 7-5 in a third-round thriller on Friday. Garcia, who has never quite delivered on her early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020