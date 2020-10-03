Left Menu
Development News Edition

What is contact tracing, and how does it work with COVID-19?

But a common issue is that determining who a person has been around can get harder as gatherings with friends and family resume, and as bars, restaurants and other places start reopening. Health officials could also become overwhelmed with cases. In the US for example, local health departments may rely on automated texts to alert people who may have been exposed to an infected person.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 14:53 IST
What is contact tracing, and how does it work with COVID-19?
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The goal of contact tracing is to alert people who may have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, and prevent them from spreading it to others. Health experts say contact tracing is key to containing the virus and allowing places to reopen more safely. But the process isn't easy.

After a person tests positive for the virus, a contact tracer would get in touch with the person and attempt to determine where they have been and who they were around. The focus is on close contacts, or people who were within 6 feet of the infected person for at least 10 minutes or so. Those people would then be asked to self-isolate, monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested if needed.

For those showing symptoms, the tracing process would start all over again. Contact tracing is done in a variety of ways around the world. But a common issue is that determining who a person has been around can get harder as gatherings with friends and family resume, and as bars, restaurants and other places start reopening.

Health officials could also become overwhelmed with cases. In the US for example, local health departments may rely on automated texts to alert people who may have been exposed to an infected person. Health officials prefer to call people if possible because it can help build trust. But some people never return calls or texts. There's also pressure to act quickly. Ideally, most of a person's contacts would be alerted within a day.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix renews ‘Cobra Kai’ for season four

Streaming platform Netflix has renewed Cobra Kai series for a fourth season. The pickup for the series comes ahead of the January 8 premiere of third season, reported Deadline. The series is based on Robert Mark Kamens The Karate Kid film f...

Malaysia reports 317 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise

Malaysia reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Saturday, with 317 new infections.Malaysia has reported a total of 12,088 cases. The health ministry also recorded one new death, raising th...

Over 2,500 student groups, RWAs make eco-bricks under 'Why Waste' campaign

Over 2,500 student groups and resident welfare associations across the city have been making eco-bricks out of discarded plastic waste under a new campaign. An eco-brick is a plastic bottle packed tight with used plastic to make a reusable ...

Germany urges EU to impose sanctions against Russia over Navalny case

Germanys Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called for new European Union sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with an internationally banned nerve agent. Navalny emerged in recent weeks from a coma a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020