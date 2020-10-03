Left Menu
Supplied 8,500 tonne of steel for Atal Tunnel: RINL

State-owned RINL on Saturday said it has supplied over 8,500 tonne of steel for the all-weather Atal Tunnel which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kms and travel time by four to five hours.

Updated: 03-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:00 IST
State-owned RINL on Saturday said it has supplied over 8,500 tonne of steel for the all-weather Atal Tunnel which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kms and travel time by four to five hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the tunnel on Saturday along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.       The 9.02 km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley, ensuring connectivity throughout the year. The valley was earlier cut off for about six months every year due to heavy snowfall.

In a statement, Rashtriya Isapt Nigam Ltd (RINL) said it has contributed to the mega project by supplying more than 8,500 tonne of TMT steel.       "Cutting through the mighty Pir Panjal range, the tunnel will reduce the travel time from Manali to Leh by 4-5 hours, enhance connectivity in remote border area of Himachal and Ladakh, save crores of rupees in transportation costs and bring in new opportunities in the region," Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was quoted as saying in the statement. RINL CMD PK Rath said the company joins the nation in thanking the Prime Minister on inaugurating the engineering marvel  at a height of more than 10,000 ft. "RINL takes pride in supplying around 8,500 tonne of TMT, which is the highest share amongst all the steel suppliers in TMT section," he added.

