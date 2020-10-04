Khadi India's flagship outlet records sales of Rs 1.02 cr on Gandhi Jayanti
On October 2, overall sales of Khadi stood at over Rs 1.02 crore as against Rs 1.27 crore on the same day last year, KVIC said. Khadi, the hand-spun indigenous fabric, has been synonymous with Mahatma Gandhi's legacy.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:39 IST
Khadi sales crossed the Rs 1 crore mark at Khadi India's flagship outlet here at Connaught Place on Gandhi Jayanti, notwithstanding the prevailing COVID-19 situation, according to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. On October 2, overall sales of Khadi stood at over Rs 1.02 crore as against Rs 1.27 crore on the same day last year, KVIC said.
Khadi, the hand-spun indigenous fabric, has been synonymous with Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. "As many as 1,633 bills were generated throughout the day with an average purchase of Rs 6,258 per bill. Customers belonging to different segments and age-groups queued at the Khadi India outlet since morning," KVIC stated. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) also launched its customary annual special 20 per cent discount on all products to celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.
"Despite coronavirus pandemic, a large number of people still came out to buy Khadi which is a result of the repeated appeals of the Prime Minister. Khadi has become a household name and the number of Khadi lovers is constantly growing," KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said..
