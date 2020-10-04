Gold bars, chains seized from passengers at Chennai airport

Gold bars, chains seized from passengers at Chennai airportPTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 18:30 IST
Chennai, Oct 4 (PTI): Gold bars and chains worth Rs39.56 lakh were seized from four air passengers on arrivalhere from Dubai over the last two days, Customs said onSunday
Acting on inputs, the sleuths found gold bars in thepant pockets of two passengers on Saturday, a press releasesaid. Later that night, the Customs personnel detected gold inpaste form and chains in the socks and pant pockets of twomore passengers, the release said
The gold seized in both the incidents weighed 758 gramsworth Rs 39.56 lakh, the release said, adding aninvestigation was on.