Left Menu
Development News Edition

NF Railway to run special trains to Howrah and Trivandrum

The Northeast Frontier Railway on Sunday said it will run two special trains from Guwahati and Silchar, which will travel till Howrah and Trivandrum, respectively, from next week. Only asymptomatic passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station/board the train," the release said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-10-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 20:16 IST
NF Railway to run special trains to Howrah and Trivandrum
Representative image. Image Credit: Pxfuel

The Northeast Frontier Railway on Sunday said it will run two special trains from Guwahati and Silchar, which will travel till Howrah and Trivandrum, respectively, from next week. The train between Guwahati and Howrah will start from October 5, while the one between Silchar and Trivandrum will commence its journey from October 8, NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said.

"Two more special trains will be operated by Northeast Frontier Railway for the benefit of the people of northeast region from this week," he said in a release. The Guwahati-Howrah train will run daily and the Silchar-Trivandrum one will ply weekly, and both the trains will not have any unreserved coaches, Chanda said.

"Passengers must download Aarogya Setu App and strictly observe social distancing both at the station and on trains. Wearing of face covers at the entry and during travel is a must. Only asymptomatic passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station/board the train," the release said. The NFR has also decided to resume three pairs of DEMU services in Tripura following receipt of a letter in this regard from the state government, Chanda said.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Coolest day of my life, says Korda, after Rafa beating

American qualifier Sebastian Korda described being schooled by his idol Rafa Nadal on the French Opens biggest stage on Sunday as the coolest moment of my life. The 20-year-old, ranked 213th in the world but clearly on his way higher, earne...

Concerned about Channel crossings, UK minister vows to toughen asylum rules

Britains interior minister pledged on Sunday to reform what she described as a broken asylum system and to stop people arriving through illegal routes from making endless legal claims to remain in our country. Home Secretary Priti Patel, wh...

Trump's COVID-19 condition improving, could return to White House tomorrow-doctors

President Donald Trumps condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, the doctors leading his treatment said on Sunday. That word came the day a...

Will support every demand of Hathras victim's family, says Samajwadi Party after meeting them

After a delegation of Samajwadi Party SP met the kin of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras, the party said that it will support all the demands of the family regarding the case. A delegation of SP reached Gholiya village on the instruc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020