Snapdeal opens new logistics centers in Jalandhar, Ludhiana

The expansion is part of a decentralised network designed by Snapdeal where its centres are located within manufacturing or commercial hubs to ensure faster pick up of packets from the sellers, a statement said. These new centres have been added to cater to the increased shipment volumes due to additional sellers now active from the cities of Ludhiana and Jalandhar, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:11 IST
Snapdeal Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce major Snapdeal on Monday said it has expanded its logistics network in Punjab by opening two new centres in Jalandhar and Ludhiana. The expansion is part of a decentralised network designed by Snapdeal where its centres are located within manufacturing or commercial hubs to ensure faster pick up of packets from the sellers, a statement said.

These new centres have been added to cater to the increased shipment volumes due to additional sellers now active from the cities of Ludhiana and Jalandhar, it said. Most of this new capacity will cater to shipments of fashion apparel including 'phulkari dupattas', crepe tops and 'anarkali' suits, and fashion accessories like watches.

Phulkari embroidered masks have been a recent addition to the fashion trends originating from Punjab, it said. The sale of sports goods like badminton racquets, cricket sets, home gym equipment, punching bags, sports shoes, hand wraps, among others, has also been benefiting sellers from Jalandhar and surrounding towns, the statement added.

"Fashion and fitness are expected to witness high festive sales volumes due to an increase in the number of Indians preferring to buy online for convenience and safety reasons. The new centres are part of a pre-Diwali increase in capacity to cater to the festive spike in volumes," it said. The additional logistics capacity in Punjab has been added after witnessing a steady growth in business volumes from the state. The new centres make the fulfilment process simpler for manufacturers-sellers and will also ensure faster movement of shipments, a Snapdeal spokesperson was quoted as saying in the statement.

Earlier this year, Snapdeal opened 23 logistics centres in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Meerut, Hyderabad, Yamuna Nagar, among others. Snapdeal's logistics hubs offer dedicated facilities for manufacturing units, including packaging of orders and online tracking for orders in transit, and facilitates faster movement of packets.

The bulk of Snapdeal's sellers in Punjab are from Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Pathankot, Bhatinda, and Mohali. The online marketplace has more than 5 lakh registered sellers with over 220 million product listings.

Snapdeal, which competes with players like Amazon and Flipkart, said 75,000 sellers have joined the platform in the last 18 months, with nearly 10,000 doing so during the pandemic period. About 85 per cent of Snapdeal's users are from non-metro cities.

