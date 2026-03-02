EU's 'Made in Europe' Plan Aims to Bridge Battery Cost Gap

The European Union's 'Made in Europe' initiative is poised to bridge the cost gap between locally manufactured batteries and those imported from China, transport and environmental group T&E reported on Monday.

The EU's upcoming 'Industrial Accelerator Act' will prioritize local production in key strategic sectors like batteries, aiming to slash the cost disparity from 90% to around 30%.

Advocates argue that the move is necessary to curb reliance on external supply chains, with T&E's Julia Poliscanova stating that local content requirements are a 'sovereignty premium worth paying.'

