Left Menu

EU's 'Made in Europe' Plan Aims to Bridge Battery Cost Gap

The EU's 'Made in Europe' initiative could reduce the cost gap of locally made batteries compared to Chinese imports from 90% to 30%. By boosting production efficiency and scaling up efforts, the initiative aims to establish a competitive battery industry in Europe, mitigating reliance on external supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:30 IST
EU's 'Made in Europe' Plan Aims to Bridge Battery Cost Gap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's 'Made in Europe' initiative is poised to bridge the cost gap between locally manufactured batteries and those imported from China, transport and environmental group T&E reported on Monday.

The EU's upcoming 'Industrial Accelerator Act' will prioritize local production in key strategic sectors like batteries, aiming to slash the cost disparity from 90% to around 30%.

Advocates argue that the move is necessary to curb reliance on external supply chains, with T&E's Julia Poliscanova stating that local content requirements are a 'sovereignty premium worth paying.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Canada ink agreement for cooperation in critical minerals sector.

India and Canada ink agreement for cooperation in critical minerals sector.

 India
2
Faith and Politics Collide: The Tirupparankundram Temple Lamp Lighting Controversy

Faith and Politics Collide: The Tirupparankundram Temple Lamp Lighting Contr...

 India
3
Controversy Surrounds Prediction Markets Amid Iranian Conflict

Controversy Surrounds Prediction Markets Amid Iranian Conflict

 Singapore
4
Kerala CM Criticizes Telangana's 'Bulldozer Raj' Displacement

Kerala CM Criticizes Telangana's 'Bulldozer Raj' Displacement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026