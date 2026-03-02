Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes and Middle East Conflict

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, following a Hezbollah attack, have resulted in at least 31 deaths and 149 injuries, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. This escalation contributes to the ongoing Middle East conflict involving America and Israel against Iran. The U.S. has also issued warnings to Americans in Kuwait.

Updated: 02-03-2026 11:35 IST
In a recent surge of violence, Israeli airstrikes targeting Lebanon have reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 31 people, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. The strikes were in retaliation to an earlier attack by Hezbollah.

This confrontation has further fuelled the existing Middle Eastern conflict, which saw America and Israel launching an airstrike campaign against Iran. The ministry reported that about two-thirds of the casualties were from southern Lebanon.

Amid these escalating tensions, Kuwait came under attack, prompting the U.S. to issue an urgent advisory for Americans in the region, warning them to stay indoors and avoid the U.S. Embassy.

