Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Iran launched missiles at Israel and multiple Arab states, escalating conflict involving Hezbollah and U.S. airstrikes. While Iran refuses negotiation with the U.S., American leadership shows openness to dialogue. Over 200 people have died, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, amidst growing international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:30 IST
Iran fired missiles at Israel and Arab states on Monday, escalating a conflict involving militias backed by Tehran in the Middle East. Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel, prompting swift retaliation, as the U.S. carried out airstrikes on Iranian targets.

Amidst the escalating violence, top Iranian security official Ali Larijani declared Iran's refusal to negotiate with the United States, contradicting former President Trump's openness to dialogue with Iran's new leadership. This comes after the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The conflict has spread beyond its original borders, affecting neighboring Gulf Arab countries, with over 200 reported casualties. The Pentagon has announced a briefing on the military operations, while Lebanon's President warned about the risks of Hezbollah's actions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

