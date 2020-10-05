UK's Sunak says he is sympathetic to doing more to help some industries

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that he was sympathetic to doing more to help certain industries at the right time to drive recovery after the massive economic hit from the COVID-19 crisis. "I'm very sympathetic to the idea of, at the appropriate time, we should be doing what we can to drive our recovery and that's what we did in over the summer," Sunak said.

Asked about possible help for the entertainment industry, Sunak said: "I think there's probably an appropriate time to deploy interventions like that. "Right now the problem many of those industries have is they're not able to open at all or open in a way that is very easy for them so it might not be the right time to deploy an intervention," he said.