60% respondents plan to travel domestically within 6 months: Report

With gradual easing of restrictions across the country, around 60 per cent respondents said they will plan a trip domestically within the next six months to beat the lockdown effects, according to a report. Only 20 per cent respondents said they were wary of travelling within India, with 14 per cent saying they would not cross domestic borders without a vaccine, and a meagre 6 per cent said they do not currently have travel on their mind, according to the report, 'Consumer Sentiment Index Report', by travel and lifestyle rewards programme InterMiles.

The 'Consumer Sentiment Index Report' is based on responses from more than 7,500 InterMilers across India between June-end and August-end. About 60 per cent respondents said they would look at travelling domestically within the next six months, while 9 per cent were ready to pack their bags within a month itself, as per the report.

On the international front, respondents expressed hesitation, with 33 per cent opting not to travel until there's a vaccine, and 10 per cent said they do not have international travel on their mind, it noted. However, the report revealed that even though most international borders are currently closed or have restricted transit, 29 per cent of respondents expressed interest in travelling internationally within the next six months.

"Travellers would rather travel at a later stage once there is a clarity with regards to the exact nature of travel bubbles, visa policies and a certain level of assurance and confidence of not having to return mid-transit or being stranded in a foreign nation," the report said. On the international front, short-haul destinations are the dominant preference, with 40 per cent respondents preferring to visit countries near India, it said. Only 28 per cent respondents said they would opt for long-haul international travel.

About 24 per cent respondents are keen to undertake long-distance self-drive journeys, the report said, adding that as domestic state-borders open up, an increase in this trend is anticipated, further encouraged by its natural advantage of social distancing.