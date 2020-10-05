Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lower gas prices to benefit urea producers, reduce subsidy needs: Icra

However, the increase in prices of phosphoric acid is expected to moderate the profitability of phosphatic fertiliser producers, Icra said in a report. The sector saw robust growth in April-September 2020-21, driven by early as well as cautionary buying by farmers in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, growth in sowing levels, and support for agriculture from various government schemes, the report said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:35 IST
Lower gas prices to benefit urea producers, reduce subsidy needs: Icra
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IndiaYet)

The decline in domestic gas prices is likely to benefit urea producers as it will lower the cost of production and reduce the requirement of subsidy, ratings agency Icra said. However, the increase in prices of phosphoric acid is expected to moderate the profitability of phosphatic fertiliser producers, Icra said in a report.

The sector saw robust growth in April-September 2020-21, driven by early as well as cautionary buying by farmers in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, growth in sowing levels, and support for agriculture from various government schemes, the report said. On raw material side, urea players continue to benefit from subdued natural gas prices, it said.

On the domestic gas front, the government mandated price for October-March FY21 has declined to USD 1.79 per metric million British thermal unit (mmbtu) on Gross Calorific Value (GCV) basis, in line with global pricing benchmarks to which the pricing of domestic gas is linked, the report said. "Nearly 41 per cent of the natural gas requirement for the fertiliser sector is met through domestic gas with the remaining 59 per cent being met through a mix of term LNG and spot LNG.

"With the domestic gas price for H2 2020-21 being set at the lowest level since the Rangarajan formula was instituted, the pooled price for the fertiliser sector should witness a decline of USD 0.25 per mmbtu," Icra Group Head and Senior Vice President K Ravichandran said. Low gas prices will keep the cost of production and thus, the subsidy requirement low for urea players, he said.

With low gas prices, the production benchmarked to the International Parity Pricing will also remain competitive against imports and the profitability on the same is also expected to remain healthy, he added. Thus, for indigenous urea manufacturers, the working capital borrowings for urea operations are expected to moderate significantly in FY21, which coupled with lower interest rates will significantly ease the burden of interest costs.

However, part of the savings in the subsidy for indigenous production will be offset by the increased subsidy requirement for imported urea. The subsidy requirement for imported urea will rise, driven by an increase in imported urea volumes and higher subsidy outgo on imported urea replacing the urea imported from Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO) earlier at a concessional price, the report pointed out.

Further, Icra said phosphatic fertiliser prices and key raw material prices, particularly that of phosphoric acid, had remained subdued for a large part of FY20. However, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased focus of countries across the globe on agriculture, phosphatic fertilisers have witnessed a surge in demand and prices as well, it added.

The demand for phosphatic fertilisers from the US, Brazil and India has been strong, given the strong agricultural season being witnessed across the three major agricultural countries, the report said. "With the rise in the phosphoric acid prices, the input costs for the phosphatic fertiliser manufacturers will increase, although the cost of other raw materials, that is ammonia and sulphur, continue to remain subdued. The contribution margin on the sale of DAP/NPK fertilisers is expected to moderate sharply to absorb the increase in the raw material cost," Icra Senior Analyst Varun Gogia said.

For manufacturers who are backward integrated into manufacturing of phosphoric acid using rock phosphate, the impact would be much lower, he said. "While the contribution margins would certainly moderate, they would revert to normal levels as during the current kharif season the contribution levels had expanded significantly due to low raw material prices, firm retail prices and minor reduction in the subsidy rates for FY21," he added.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump thanks everyone for support, prayers for her recovery from COVID-19

US First Lady Melania Trump, who was tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday thanked everyone for extending their prayers and support for her recovery from the infection.Taking to Twitter, Melania said, My family is grateful for all of t...

Bengal cricketers return to training at Eden after more than 6 months

Senior Bengal cricketers returned to training at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Monday after more than six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The players resumed training by maintaining strict COVID-19 guidelines. While captain Ab...

YSRC open to talks on joining NDA if spl status to AP, other promises are fulfilled: Senior leader

The ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh was open to a dialogue on joining the NDA at the Centre if the special category status to the state was accorded and all promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act are fulfilled, senior YSRCP leader...

Religare funds scam: HC seeks Shivinder Singh’s reply on plea challenging his bail

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of former Fortis Healthcare promotor Shivinder Mohan Singh on a plea challenging bail granted to him in a bank fraud case. The matter came up before Justice Anu Malhotra who asked Shivinders coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020