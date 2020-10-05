Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambani pitches for new regulation on data protection

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday pitched for the government framing new regulation to protect data and ensure data privacy, saying nations will increasingly compete on digital capital in the coming decades.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:09 IST
Ambani pitches for new regulation on data protection

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday pitched for the government framing new regulation to protect data and ensure data privacy, saying nations will increasingly compete on digital capital in the coming decades. Ambani, who has been a votary of data nationalisation, said India has a unique advantage to harness enormous digital capital for Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven development that is "bottom-up and inclusive".

Speaking at RAISE 2020 summit, Ambani said the time is ripe, and the tools ready to make India a world leader in AI and to make AI work for all Indians. "We are confident that the government will introduce a sound data regulation framework to protect this national resource and ensure data privacy," Ambani said.

Citing India's global lead in mobile data consumption; its sprawling pan-India optical fiber network through BharatNet initiative; and the Make in India programme, he said the country had all crucial elements in place to position itself as a 'Premier Digital Society'. "Together, our economy and society will generate data at an explosive and exponential rate," he said terming data the raw material for AI.

He further said intelligent data is 'Digital Capital' and a vital national resource. "In the past, nations have competed on physical capital, financial capital, human capital and intellectual capital. But, in the coming decades… nations will increasingly compete on Digital Capital," he noted. India has unique advantage to harness its enormous Digital Capital for AI-driven development, which is "bottom-up and inclusive", on the strengths of its demography and democracy.

"When 1.3 billion Indians are digitally empowered, they will unleash a proliferation of new digital enterprises that will create faster economic growth, greater prosperity, high quality employment opportunities, and better standards of living … across all sections of our society," he said. Ambani, who is the chairman of Reliance Industries, said advent of modern AI is comparable only to the birth of intelligent life on the planet. "In the coming decades, the total non-biological intelligence will exceed rational intelligence of the entire human population," he said but asserted that AI will "never" replace the human mind. Instead, he said, it will vastly expand capacity to solve most complex and pressing problems before India and the world.

AI will enable India to move swiftly towards achieving its ambitious goals. This include transformation of the country into USD 5 trillion dollar economy, making industries and businesses `aatmanirbhar' and dominating new global value chains, modernising Indian agriculture and increasing farmers' incomes, delivering affordable and quality healthcare, and education. The RAISE summit raises hope that the hardships and hurdles caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be temporary, he said adding that India has the resilience and resolve to bounce back and progress faster than ever before.

"Indian industry is ready…Indian youth are ready…Indeed, the entire nation is ready to implement an agenda that will promote AI for a strong, sustainable and equitable New India," he said..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump thanks everyone for support, prayers for her recovery from COVID-19

US First Lady Melania Trump, who was tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday thanked everyone for extending their prayers and support for her recovery from the infection.Taking to Twitter, Melania said, My family is grateful for all of t...

Bengal cricketers return to training at Eden after more than 6 months

Senior Bengal cricketers returned to training at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Monday after more than six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The players resumed training by maintaining strict COVID-19 guidelines. While captain Ab...

YSRC open to talks on joining NDA if spl status to AP, other promises are fulfilled: Senior leader

The ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh was open to a dialogue on joining the NDA at the Centre if the special category status to the state was accorded and all promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act are fulfilled, senior YSRCP leader...

Religare funds scam: HC seeks Shivinder Singh’s reply on plea challenging his bail

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of former Fortis Healthcare promotor Shivinder Mohan Singh on a plea challenging bail granted to him in a bank fraud case. The matter came up before Justice Anu Malhotra who asked Shivinders coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020