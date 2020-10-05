Left Menu
5 killed in head-on collision between SUV, bus in Alipurduar

Six people were travelling in the Xylo car from Alipurduar to Siliguri for medical treatment around 6 am when a state-run bus coming from the opposite direction collided with it on National Highway 31 near the Dudua Bridge in Falakata, they said. The impact of the accident was such that the car was thrown 30 metre away, following which it fell into a canal, police said.

PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Five persons were killed in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Monday as their SUV had a head-on collision with a bus coming from the opposite direction, police said. Six people were travelling in the Xylo car from Alipurduar to Siliguri for medical treatment around 6 am when a state-run bus coming from the opposite direction collided with it on National Highway 31 near the Dudua Bridge in Falakata, they said.

The impact of the accident was such that the car was thrown 30 metre away, following which it fell into a canal, police said. Two persons were also injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment, they said.

The bodies were later brought out of the canal by police and fire services personnel.

