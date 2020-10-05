Paytm First Games earmarks Rs 10 cr to mentor new talent, promote games focused on Indian culture

Paytm First Games (PFG) on Monday said it will provide a launchpad to indigenous developers and design studios to promote games focused on Indian culture and folk tales, and has earmarked a budget of Rs 10 crore for it. "This provides an opportunity to studios for building exciting games, which will promote gamified learning on rich Indian heritage, mythology and sporting history," a statement said.

Paytm First Games will organise a series of events and hackathons to identify young talented developers and curate games that have the potential to be successful across all user segments. The company will help them with technology solutions and mentor them to make their games more interactive, seamless and well-designed, it said. PFG will also promote these games on its app and market them to reach its 80 million-strong gamer base. It has created a Rs 10 crore fund for this entire initiative, it added. * * * * LTTS completes acquisition of Dallas-based Orchestra Technology Inc L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of Dallas-based Orchestra Technology Inc.

Orchestra Technology is a specialist technology solutions provider for the telecom industry. "The acquisition is in accordance with the terms set out in the agreement announced by the company on July 16, 2020. Orchestra will help bolster LTTS' offerings in the areas of network engineering & enterprise mobility and open up new opportunities in next generation digital systems for 5G and IoT networks," a statement said.

Following this transaction, Orchestra has become a wholly owned subsidiary of LTTS, it added. * * * * PayU appoints Prakash Padariya as Chief Information Security Officer for India team Online payment solutions provider PayU on Monday said it has appointed Prakash Padariya as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), joining the India leadership team. Padariya will lead and further strengthen PayU India security team, while ensuring alignment with PayU's global security strategic initiatives and standards, a statement said. He will be responsible for embedding best-in-class security within PayU's product and technology services, overseeing all PayU locations in India, it added.

Padariya comes to PayU with more than 17 years of experience in core information, cyber-security, and technology. * * * * UiPath adds Michael Gordon, Kim Hammonds to board UiPath, an enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, on Monday announced the appointment of Michael Gordon and Kim Hammonds to its board of directors. Gordon is COO and CFO of MongoDB, while Kim Hammonds is senior advisor and non-executive director to several technology companies.

The appointments expand the UiPath board to include eight members, a prestigious group of seasoned business and technology executives from world-leading venture capital and Fortune 500 firms, a statement said. "COVID-19 has heightened the critical need of automation to address challenges and create value in days and weeks, not months and years. We are committed to working harder to help our customers evolve, transform, and succeed fast in the new normal to earn our customers' trust for the long-term," Daniel Dines, co-founder and CEO of UiPath, said. Gordon will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.