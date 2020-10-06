Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan eyes stress test on major banks to gauge impact of COVID-19 on capital

"The biggest challenge would be on how to set the baseline and 'tail event' scenarios that take into account the impact from the coronavirus pandemic," the report said. The findings of the stress tests will not be published and used mostly as a basis for communication between the regulators and financial institutions, it said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 11:30 IST
Japan eyes stress test on major banks to gauge impact of COVID-19 on capital
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan plans to conduct stress tests on its five major financial institutions this year that look into how the coronavirus pandemic could affect their earnings and capital, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Unlike many Western nations, where regulators stress tests many banks simultaneously based on standardized risk scenarios, Japan had relied on stress tests conducted individually by each bank. As prolonged ultra-low interest rates prod major banks to diversify operations in search of yields, however, Japanese authorities decided to align their approach to that of their overseas counterparts, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said in a report.

For the first time, the BOJ and banking regulator Financial Services Agency (FSA) conducted joint stress tests on five major financial institutions in December, it said. The regulators presented its findings to the five institutions - Japan's three megabanks plus Norinchukin Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings - with feedback in July.

The BOJ and FSA will conduct such stress tests regularly, with the one this year likely to scrutinize how resilient the financial institutions are to risks posed by COVID-19, the report said. "The biggest challenge would be on how to set the baseline and 'tail event' scenarios that take into account the impact from the coronavirus pandemic," the report said.

The findings of the stress tests will not be published and used mostly as a basis for communication between the regulators and financial institutions, it said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

When will Its Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 premiere Since Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9, fans have started asking questions about the renewal and release of Season 2. This South Korean romantic television series starring Kim Soo-h...

Ujwal Nirgudkar appointed as Member of Oscar Academy's Science & Technology Council

Mumbai Maharashtra India, October 6 ANINewsVoir Ujwal Nirgudkar, Oscar Academy Member and Chairman of SMPTE-India Section who is promoting standards for Digital Cinema in India is now appointed by Oscar Academy to serve on the 2020-21 Scien...

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu to get married on October 30

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Tuesday announced she will be tying the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in a private ceremony. The Special 26 actor said the ceremony, to be held in Mumbai, will see immediate family members in at...

IT services growth to return in 2021 defying coronavirus pandemic: Fitch

The Indian IT services sector is likely to resume high single-digit revenue growth in 2021-2022 on higher demand for digital transformation, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings released on Tuesday. The impact of the coronavirus pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020