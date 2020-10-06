Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold gleams anew in Australia as Northern Star, Saracen agree to create $11.5 bln miner

Australian gold miner Northern Star Resources on Tuesday offered to buy smaller peer Saracen Mineral Holdings in an agreed A$5.76 billion ($4.14 billion) deal that will create a global top-10 gold miner by market value.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-10-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 11:41 IST
Gold gleams anew in Australia as Northern Star, Saracen agree to create $11.5 bln miner
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Australian gold miner Northern Star Resources on Tuesday offered to buy smaller peer Saracen Mineral Holdings in an agreed A$5.76 billion ($4.14 billion) deal that will create a global top-10 gold miner by market value. In a joint statement, the boards of both companies backed the shares and cash proposal, which would create a roughly $11.5 billion company, the 8th biggest gold miner in the world by market capitalization.

It comes after the price of gold hit a record above $2,000 an ounce in August in a scramble for safe-haven assets as the coronavirus pandemic triggered global economic fears. As miners court renewed appetite for the sector among major institutional investors, Australia's top gold miner Newcrest Mining on Tuesday announced plans to list shares in Toronto. The prospective deal - recommended to investors by both boards in the absence of a superior offer - catapulted shares in each firm about 10% higher by the close of trading. It would see Saracen shareholders receive 0.3763 new fully paid ordinary shares in Northern Star for each share held, plus a special dividend of 3.8 Australian cents per share.

Northern Star will own 64% of the combined entity and Saracen will own the remaining 36%, the two companies said. A shareholder meeting to formally approve the proposal will be held in January 2021. "It will make a globally competitive gold miner. I think it's quite positive for Northern Star shareholders," said Warren Edney, research analyst at EL&C Baillieu.

The combined company, with mines in both Australia and Alaska, will be aiming for 2 million ounces of gold production by 2027 - a 30% increase in production from 1.6 million ounces currently. By production, the combined Northern Star-Saracen firm aims to rise to the top seven globally over that time. The pair already have strong links through a major joint venture, having last year acquired a 50% stake each in the Super Pit gold mine in Western Australia, the country's largest open-cut gold mine.

"This deal gives the scale and liquidity to attract both gold and generalist investors," said Bill Beament, Executive Chair of Northern Star who will retain the same position in the new entity until July 1, 2021. A combined, strong balance sheet, he said, would allow the new company to better access "accretive M&A opportunities".

The miner will split itself into three production centers: Kalgoorlie, based around the super pit in central Australia; Yandal, which will consolidate both miners' small mines and mills in the nearby desert region; and North American operations that hinge on Northern Star's Pogo mine. "The pre-tax synergies alone are expected to be worth in the order of A$1.5 billion to A$2.0 billion over the next 10 years," said Saracen managing director Raleigh Finlayson, who will take over the same role in the combined group.

Meanwhile, Newcrest hopes to tap fresh institutional investment markets when it lists in Toronto on Oct. 13, aiming to focus on North America for growth following its acquisition last year of a 70% stake in the Red Chris mine in British Columbia. "There's a lot more interest in gold with the whole COVID crisis, which has shown what a resilient investment gold is as a countercyclical investment," Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas told Reuters in a telephone interview.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

When will Its Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 premiere Since Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9, fans have started asking questions about the renewal and release of Season 2. This South Korean romantic television series starring Kim Soo-h...

Ujwal Nirgudkar appointed as Member of Oscar Academy's Science & Technology Council

Mumbai Maharashtra India, October 6 ANINewsVoir Ujwal Nirgudkar, Oscar Academy Member and Chairman of SMPTE-India Section who is promoting standards for Digital Cinema in India is now appointed by Oscar Academy to serve on the 2020-21 Scien...

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu to get married on October 30

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Tuesday announced she will be tying the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in a private ceremony. The Special 26 actor said the ceremony, to be held in Mumbai, will see immediate family members in at...

IT services growth to return in 2021 defying coronavirus pandemic: Fitch

The Indian IT services sector is likely to resume high single-digit revenue growth in 2021-2022 on higher demand for digital transformation, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings released on Tuesday. The impact of the coronavirus pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020