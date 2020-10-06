Left Menu
Development News Edition

Services sector activity improves in September, PMI at 49.8: IHS Markit

Amid reports of the relaxation of coronavirus pandemic 2019 (Covid-19) restrictions, Indian service sector output broadly stabilised during September, according to the latest IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 11:59 IST
Services sector activity improves in September, PMI at 49.8: IHS Markit
IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets. Image Credit: ANI

Amid reports of the relaxation of coronavirus pandemic 2019 (Covid-19) restrictions, Indian service sector output broadly stabilised during September, according to the latest IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Tuesday. Encouragingly, survey participants were upbeat about the year-ahead outlook for business activity for the first time since April.

On a less positive tone, there were further reductions in new work and employment. Incoming new business fell moderately, however, and at the slowest rate since March. Input costs meanwhile rose at a quicker pace while the rate of charge inflation was broadly similar to August. The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index rose for the fifth straight month in September from 41.8 in August to 49.8. The latest reading was indicative of broadly stable output across the sector.

Monitored companies that observed growth commented on the reopening of business units amid the loosening of lockdown rules. Firms that reported a contraction mentioned the damaging impact of the pandemic on demand. Indeed, overall new business declined. The fall was the seventh in consecutive months, though moderate and the weakest since March.

New orders from abroad likewise contracted at the slowest pace in six months but here the reduction was sharp. International demand was restricted by the global Covid-19 pandemic. In line with hopes that a vaccine for Covid-19 will be rolled out, companies were optimistic about the year-ahead outlook for business activity.

September marked the first month since April in which service providers were confident towards growth prospects. "The relaxation of lockdown rules in India helped the service sector move towards a recovery in September," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit.

"Backlogs data suggests that hiring efforts will continue in the near-term. We could see a better employment trend in coming months provided that people are willing to leave their hometown in search for vacancies," she said. The IHS Markit India Services PMI is compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 service sector companies. The sectors covered include consumer (excluding retail), transport, information, communication, finance, insurance, real estate and business services.

The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size based on contributions to GDP. IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Amid rising infections, Israeli ultra-Orthodox defy lockdown

After a revered ultra-Orthodox rabbi died this week, Israeli police thought they had worked out an arrangement with his followers to allow a small, dignified funeral that would conform with public health guidelines under the current coronav...

PM Modi's 'kaala kanoon' will destroy existing farming structure in India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Kheti Bachao Yatra is against the kaala kanoon dark laws, which will destroy the existing structure of agriculture in the country, affecting Punjab and Haryana most severely, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday. Our y...

Kenya: Government opposes plan for mandatory COVID-19 testing of teachers and students

Education PS Belio Kipsang has opposed plans to have teachers and students undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing when schools reopen, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.Kipsang spoke on Monday, October 5, while leading celebrations on...

Certif-ID in Partnership with UNESCO unveils policy brief on digital credentials

New DelhiBangalore Karnataka India, October 6 ANIPRNewswire In light of the devastating impact of COVID-19 on skilled workers, Certif-ID International and UNESCO joined forces, launching an initiative Next Step Education To Employment to su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020