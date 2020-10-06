Left Menu
Development News Edition

IT services growth to return in 2021 defying coronavirus pandemic: Fitch

The Indian IT services sector is likely to resume high single-digit revenue growth in 2021-2022 on higher demand for digital transformation, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings released on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 12:20 IST
IT services growth to return in 2021 defying coronavirus pandemic: Fitch
The Indian industry will continue to take advantage of its low-cost operations.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian IT services sector is likely to resume high single-digit revenue growth in 2021-2022 on higher demand for digital transformation, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings released on Tuesday. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be only moderate and short term as customers focus on transforming their businesses digitally, moving services and work platforms online, and minimize spending on legacy services, it said.

Most companies have reported robust deal wins that should support growth in 2021-2022 despite the revenue decline in 2Q20. "We expect the Indian industry will continue to take advantage of its low-cost operations and maintain its strong foothold in the global IT sector. The industry will continue to remain export-driven as it mainly serves the US and Europe-based clients," said the Fitch report.

"We forecast the industry's revenue to rise by a high single-digit percentage during 2021-2022 after a relatively flat year in 2020. The industry has grown at a CAGR of 8 percent during 2014-2019. We also believe the impact from the US ban on new H1B and L1B visa applications is manageable," it said.

Also Read: FEATURE-Indian street vendors 'shattered' as coronavirus wrecks trade

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Amid rising infections, Israeli ultra-Orthodox defy lockdown

After a revered ultra-Orthodox rabbi died this week, Israeli police thought they had worked out an arrangement with his followers to allow a small, dignified funeral that would conform with public health guidelines under the current coronav...

PM Modi's 'kaala kanoon' will destroy existing farming structure in India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Kheti Bachao Yatra is against the kaala kanoon dark laws, which will destroy the existing structure of agriculture in the country, affecting Punjab and Haryana most severely, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday. Our y...

Kenya: Government opposes plan for mandatory COVID-19 testing of teachers and students

Education PS Belio Kipsang has opposed plans to have teachers and students undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing when schools reopen, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.Kipsang spoke on Monday, October 5, while leading celebrations on...

Certif-ID in Partnership with UNESCO unveils policy brief on digital credentials

New DelhiBangalore Karnataka India, October 6 ANIPRNewswire In light of the devastating impact of COVID-19 on skilled workers, Certif-ID International and UNESCO joined forces, launching an initiative Next Step Education To Employment to su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020