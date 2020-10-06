European stocks seek direction after Wall Street rally
European stocks were little changed on Tuesday as mixed corporate updates tempered optimism about fresh U.S. stimulus measures that bolstered Wall Street indexes overnight.
The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1% by 0716 GMT, with the German DAX and France's CAC 40 trading flat, while London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%. Global markets saw a relief rally as U.S. President Donald Trump was discharged from the hospital on Monday following treatment for COVID-19 and the prospects for a fresh U.S. stimulus package appeared to brighten.
Puma slid 3.6% after French luxury group Kering said it had completed the sale of a 5.9% stake in the German sportswear group. Swiss technology accessories make Logitech fell 3.8% after Bloomberg reported that Apple had stopped selling headphones and wireless speakers from rivals as it plans to launch its own products.
French waste and water firm Suez jumped 4.9% after rival Veolia succeeded in buying 29.9% of the company owned by power group Engie. Shares of Veolia and Engie rose nearly 1% each.
